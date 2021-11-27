Lawyer of André Gonçalves’ daughter claims that the actor earns for his work and is not, in fact, unemployed

André Gonçalves was sentenced to house arrest and to wear an electronic ankle bracelet for 60 days for non-payment of child support for his 18-year-old daughter Valentina. Despite the actor declaring that he has been unemployed since 2016, when his contract with Globo came to an end, the lawyer for Valentina’s family says that he continues to do jobs and earn through his work.

+ ‘God will bring her back,’ says Kanye West when posting photo kissing Kim Kardashian

+ Luan Santana shows mania results while working out

“Formal unemployment, by itself, does not exempt the person responsible for paying child support. The alleged unemployment only expresses part of the truth of the facts, since, …the set of evidence proved conclusive in the sense that the Appellant has been carrying out various works through contracts for certain work (…) as well as having an individual company in the field of artistic productions…”, says the document signed by the lawyer Stella Marys Silva Pereira de Carvalho

The process began in 2017 with a debt of R$ 1120.44.33 on the part of André, who has been married for six years to Danielle Winits and is also the father of Manuela, 23, and Pedro Arthur, 19, from other relationships.

Check out the statement from Valentina’s family lawyers:

“Considering the secrecy that permeates the alimony lawsuits, legally representing and with the authorization of Valentina and the actress and journalist Cynthia Benini, I hereby provide clarification on the legal issues related to the arrest decree of the actor André Gonçalves:

1) First, it is important to clarify that the accumulated debt is the result of many years of default (total or partial) of the supporter’s duty to support his daughter. All court decisions are final and unappealable, with the alimony being guaranteed respect for the adversary system and full defense.

2) The allegation of unemployment brought to the media has already been the object of several judicial analyzes over the years, against which, equally, the alimony party was not successful in its appeals. Formal unemployment, by itself, does not exempt the person responsible for paying child support. In the case in question, the alleged unemployment only expresses part of the truth of the facts, since, “…the set of evidence proved conclusive in the sense that the Appellant has been carrying out various works through contracts for certain work (…) well as he has an individual company in the field of artistic productions…” (transcription of part of the understanding brought to the file by the Public Ministry)

3) In this way, and considering that the fed and her mother have respected all the court decisions rendered, any occurrences of personal attacks, threats, insults, slander, etc., expressions of internalized misogyny and the victim’s guilt, will be brought to the attention of the constituted authorities for the appropriate measures in the criminal and civil scope; and

4) The fed and her mother reserve, at this time, the right to privacy and due respect and will respond to any manifestation duly based on procedural limits, as they believe in Justice as a way to solve conflicts in a civilized and democratic society.

Stella Marys Silva Pereira de Carvalho – Partner at PA Pereira Advogados Associados law firm

November 24, 2021″

know more

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with spicy sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

