Lázaro Ramos and Taís Araujo travel to Portugal to celebrate the actress’s birthday

Actress Taís Araujo and Lázaro Ramos appeared on the web in a bathrobe in a hotel in Lisbon

Thai Araujo (43) is still celebrating his 43rd birthday!

The actress and her husband, Lazarus Ramos (43) traveled to Portugal

On Instagram, the two appeared on the balcony of a hotel where they are staying in Lisbon. This Friday morning, 26th, the couple posed with a simple smile, wearing only a robe.

“I’ll give a candy to anyone who can guess where we are. Do we count or not, @taisdeverdade?”, wrote the artist in the caption of the publication.

“I’m a real Sagittarius, the one who celebrates her birthday at a luncheon and it’s already dawning on another continent! Hahahha! Viva Portugal!”, said Tais when posting the same image.

Lázaro Ramos writes 43 facts about Taís Araujo

Lázaro Ramos paid a beautiful tribute to his wife, Taís Araujo. The actor wrote 43 facts about his wife, to whom he has been married for 17 years and has two children, John Vincent (10) and Maria Antonia (6). “43 facts about @taisdetruth. 1) When she laughs, she closes her eyes; 2) It makes her look shy; 3) But shy, she has nothing! She speaks her mind; 4) Only everything she wants she speaks firmly, because she knows what the power of her words is; 5) Speaking of which, receiving a compliment from Mrs. Araújo is the best thing in the world; 6) She always tries to be a fair and coherent person in her thoughts; 7) She is not called “Tais de Verdade” for nothing; 8) And she is the first to live her life… with truth; 9) Also with affection. 10) Also with intensity”, started writing.

