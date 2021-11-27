Learn all about the real crime story that inspired the movie

The real story behind the crime turned film with Lady Gaga directed by Ridley Scott

Stories of real crimes often appear in Hollywood productions, which arouses the curiosity of many people. The film Gucci house, which opens this Thursday (25), is one of those stories, and brings to light the murder of Maurizio Gucci, director of Gucci, one of the most famous and influential brands in the world.

At the time, the case gained great media coverage as it involved the stylist’s ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani. The news did not make the front pages of the newspapers and the investigations lasted two years. But what really happened? Check out the true story of the crime that inspired the movie of ridley scott!

The marriage of Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani

grandson of Guccio Gucci, founder of Gucci, Maurizio Gucci married Patrizia Reggiani in 1973, when both were still young. The marriage, which took place in the San Sepolcro church in Milan, was attended by around 500 guests and despite the absence of Maurizio’s father, Rodolfo, everything went well. The two had two daughters, Alessandra and Allegra.

Between a lot of luxury and extravagant parties, the wedding of Maurizio and Patrizia it was a plateful for the press. But despite the image of the perfect couple they conveyed to the photographers’ eyes, the two had very different personalities. While Maurizio was discreet, Patrizia she was recognized for her exaggerated dress, infectious energy, and strong opinion. Not everything was flowers in the couple’s life.

family affairs

When Rodolfo Gucci, father of Maurizio, died, in 1983, the winds began to change for the brand, also affecting the heir’s marriage with Patrizia. With 50% of the company’s shares in hand, Maurizio took a significant role in Gucci, which grew even more after he got his cousin’s shares paolo.

The family was not so happy with the success of Maurizio in the brand. Your uncle Aldo, for example, did not approve of his nephew’s management, which generated several family discussions. About that, Patrizia felt offended for not having a more assertive participation in the brand, further eroding her marriage with Maurizio.

Until, in 1985, Maurizio decided to leave the house. However, the divorce with Patrizia it would only be made official in 1994, when the heir of Gucci joined with Paola Franchi, his childhood friend. Unhappy with the direction his relationship with Maurizio had taken, the hate of Patrizia by ex-husband only increased.

crime and its consequences

It was the morning of March 27, 1995 that three shots in the chest killed Maurizio Gucci. The crime happened when the executive was entering the offices of Via Palestro, leaving the fashion world in shock.

The investigations into the murder of Maurizio lasted two years. For a long time, the cops thought the crime was nothing more than a financial feud, until a mysterious phone call, in January 8, 1997, changed the perception of researchers. The informant told the police chief of Lombardy, Filippo Ninni, who, when he was staying in a hotel in Milan, heard about the assassination plot of Maurizio Gucci. From there, the investigators managed to get the involvement of none other, none other than Patrizia Reggiani.

In all, five people were involved in the murder: Patrizia Reggiani, Pina Auriemma (friend of Patrizia), Ivano Savioni (concierge), orazio Cicala (man who drove the car to escape from the crime scene) and Benedetto Ceraulo, the man who killed Maurizio with three shots to the chest. The crime trial took place in 1998, and Patrizia was ordered to comply 29 years in prison. Of these, she only served 18 for good behavior in jail.

Nowadays, Patrizia is 72 years old and lives in Milan. In the documentary Lady Gucci: The story of Patrizia Reggiani, from 2020, Gucci’s ex-wife says that “thought no one would find out she was involved in the crime”.

Check out the documentary trailer below:

Ridley Scott’s movie

Directed by the renowned filmmaker ridley scott, Gucci house is scheduled to premiere for November 25th at the movies. Based on the story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, the film stars Lady Gaga, which will live Patrizia Reggiani, and Adam Driver, who will play Maurizio Gucci. The cast still brings big names like Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Salma Hayek.

Check out the official movie trailer:

Lady Gaga has been earning a lot of praise for her performance in the film. Nonetheless, Patrizia Reggiani was not happy for Gaga not having found it before the recordings, stating in a interview what “it had nothing to do with money, but with common sense and respect.”.

Did you know the real story behind the movie Gucci house? What do you expect from the feature of ridley scott? Tell us!

Also enjoy: