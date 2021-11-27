LeBron fined for obscene gesture, rival denies punching accident: NBA night | nba

LeBron James’ days of fury also hit the star’s pocket. This Friday, the NBA reported that King was fined $15,000 (about R$85,000) for an obscene gesture in the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over the Indiana Pacers last Wednesday. In addition, he was warned for using profanity when commenting on the suspension for punching the Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart. On court, the day was not the best either. Despite the 30 points, he saw the Lakers take another fall after three overtimes against the Sacramento Kings. Check out the most important events in the NBA round.
Additionally, he was notified for using “profane” words when commenting on the suspension after he punched the Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart in the face.
Isaiah, by the way, spoke about the case for the first time. Although LeBron claimed the punch was accidental, the big Pistons disagree.
– I watched the video. Personally, as I said, I don’t think it was an accident. But it’s the last time I talk about it. My main focus now is on my team and my teammates, getting back to playing basketball. I won’t let that define who I am. I’ll let the reason Detroit picked me in the Draft define me and the way I play basketball,” he said.
On court, the Lakers postponed defeat until third overtime but did not avoid falling to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.
Check out other Friday night highlights:
