LeBron fined for obscene gesture, rival denies punching accident: NBA night | nba

LeBron James’ days of fury also hit the star’s pocket. This Friday, the NBA reported that King was fined $15,000 (about R$85,000) for an obscene gesture in the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over the Indiana Pacers last Wednesday. In addition, he was warned for using profanity when commenting on the suspension for punching the Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart. On court, the day was not the best either. Despite the 30 points, he saw the Lakers take another fall after three overtimes against the Sacramento Kings. Check out the most important events in the NBA round.