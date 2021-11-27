LeBron says wronged after suspension for elbowing

LeBron James was one of the week’s protagonists in the NBA, but unexpectedly for the wrong reasons. THE aggression from the Los Angeles Lakers star to the young Isaiah Stewart left his opponent bloodied and sparked widespread confusion in the victory against the Detroit Pistons. The veteran ward, even so, finds himself wronged by the suspension of a game received from the NBA because of the in-game elbow.

“The league got in touch to ask for my version of what had happened, I told them my side and they did what they wanted with it. When I saw Rob’s missed call [Pelinka, gerente-geral], I soon concluded that I was suspended. This is bullshit, but whatever! I was just devastated because Madison Square Garden is my favorite place to play. So, I was looking forward to the game against the Knicks”, said the ace.

The “reckless” move by the four-time league MVP, as a result, caused an angry reaction from Stewart. The Pistons pivot raced across the court, his face heavily bloodied, trying to get LeBron’s satisfaction out of the pitch. Replays provoked criticism and the summary expulsion from the court wing. However, he guarantees that it was all just a big accident in which his rival took (a lot) the worst.

“I blocked Isaiah’s way on the free throw, but his elbow got too high. I was hit, I was off balance and his elbow lifted my arm. So I tried the ‘paddle’ to get out of condition. He lost his balance, and shortly thereafter, the left part of my arm hit his face. I saw what had happened at the time, so I went to apologize. But it was totally accidental”, described the angelic idol.

One game was too

The league’s protocols for this case were correctly applied, but they caused some awkwardness. LeBron ended up suspended from a Lakers match, while battered Stewart took a two-game hook. The explanation is that the young man’s reaction was disproportionate and, moreover, helped to form the confusion. Still, the veteran sees himself as the greatest wronged person in the entire story.

“I hated to see the mess that ensued, but I didn’t think it deserved a suspension. I thought the expulsion would come because what happened next was pretty heavy. Keeping me in the game would probably create a really bad mood with the crowd. But the suspension? I don’t think I deserved this hook, but the league made its decision and we’re here now”, reinforced the star, swearing “innocence”.

follow him Jumper Brazil on your social networks and discuss with us what’s best at the NBA:

Instagram

YouTube

twitter

Telegram channel

Betting – Promocode JUMPER