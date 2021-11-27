Leonardo’s wife responds if she is being betrayed: ‘If you know, don’t tell me’

Poliana Rocha, married with Leonardo, opened their social networks to answer questions from fans. The journalist clarified some rumors involving her family.

Mother of singer Zé Felipe and mother-in-law of the influencer Virgínia Fonseca, Poliana began by talking about her husband’s mocking manner, who tends to generate controversy with some of his statements. “Guys, Leo is like that!! That’s his way… Sometimes it cracks, yes, my face is embarrassed, but what am I going to do?”, replied the blonde.

She even denied that Leonardo doesn’t get along with his daughter-in-law. “Leo loves Virginia! Today he has her as a daughter. The biggest proof was going to the podcast (it’s been called by so many). Even tired of a day full of commitments, it was a surprise, because I would know that me, her and Camis would be happy.”

Poliana also denied other conflicts, including with Virgínia’s mother, Margareth Serrão, and with her own daughter-in-law. “We get along really well! She respects my way and I respect hers! You take very good care of my son and I have great gratitude! I love you!” she said to Margareth. As for Virginia, Poliana said that she has a connection even from other lives with her son’s wife. “I even think we were mother and daughter. We have an indisputable relationship. We understand and communicate with our eyes. I know how she is from the tone of voice on the phone.”

When it comes to marriage, Poliana talked about her husband’s way of making fun of the matter. “Léo plays with this wedding train! He tells me that if the marriage were good, he wouldn’t need witnesses. I shit and I walk!” she snapped.

Poliana was even asked if she was being betrayed by Leonardo and resorted to the saying “what the eyes don’t see, the heart doesn’t feel”. “I do not know! And if you know, please don’t tell me! I do not want to know. My life is too good, thank God.”

