Line-up: physical evaluations will be decisive for Sylvinho to mount Corinthians against Athletico | corinthians

Corinthians performed again this Friday morning at CT Joaquim Grava, after the defeat by Ceará, 2-1, on Thursday night, in Fortaleza, and began the preparation to face Athletico. The duel is valid for the penultimate round of the Brazilian Championship and takes place at 4 pm on Sunday, at Neo Química Arena.

For this game, coach Sylvinho has doubts in the lineup. With little time to recover the athletes, the physical evaluations until Sunday will be decisive for the assembly of the team.

Worn out by the departure and the trip back to São Paulo, the holders against Ceará did not go to the field this Friday. On Saturday, Timão will do the last practice before the game.

– We come from a game period every three or four days. This causes great wear on the athletes, so that those who are well recovered and in conditions we have put on the field – explained Sylvinho, in an interview after the defeat in the last round.

One of the coach’s doubts is Willian. Recovered from a thigh muscle injury, the attacking midfielder entered the second half of the last two matches, but he still doesn’t know if he will be able to start Sunday’s clash.

– Willian is an athlete who, little by little, is returning to training and games. He was not in a position to start the game (against Ceará), we are evaluating every game […] We have athletes in the medical department who haven’t played. Willian we’ve been talking constantly. Let’s analyze the next few days, we have a long trip back to São Paulo, to find out what conditions he is in and whether or not there is a condition to start the game. Getting into the game is one thing, getting started is different. We will analyze with the departments of the club and with the athlete – declared the coach.

Midfielder Victor Cantillo is still undergoing treatment for a muscle injury, will only return to play in 2022 and is confirmed to be missing for this match. Timão had the expectation of having Giuliano again, a midfielder who also injured his right thigh, but has been showing good progress. However, he did not go to the field this Friday and will hardly be related to face the Hurricane.

After serving the suspension, Roni is once again available to Sylvinho for this match.

A possible alvinegra lineup to face Athletico is: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira (Willian) Renato Augusto, Du Queiroz and Róger Guedes; Job

