‘Lots of strength and charisma’ · TV News

Ravi (Juan Paiva) narrowly escaped having a tragic ending in Um Lugar ao Sol. Screenwriter Lícia Manzo gave up on killing him in a car accident because she understands that she is the only one capable of helping Christian (Cauã Reymond) to himself redeem from their crimes. “He has a lot of strength and charisma,” explained the author of Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

The sequel was planned in the novel’s script, but the writer had chosen to discard it months ago. Altogether, the team and cast produced no fewer than four possible outcomes for the driver of Santiago’s family (José de Abreu).

“He has a lot of strength and charisma. I soon decided that I wouldn’t use that outcome. Ravi is Christian’s moral mainstay, the only one able to stop this man who lost his way and alienated himself to a very deep degree,” she analyzed, in an interview with columnist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo.

According to Lícia, the character of Juan Paiva became fundamental to the direction of the story as she produced the chapters amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. “As I wrote, he spoke for himself and asserted himself,” he added.

In an interview with TV news, the novelist had already told that the health crisis gave her the opportunity to rewrite several scenes and even entire episodes of the serial:

My chapter tends to get good at the same rate as my trash can fills up. I had time to make mistakes, tear up, do it again, radicalize. The pandemic brought this about, not least because the soap opera was produced at a less industrial pace. I made a deal for Maurício Farias [diretor] send me the scenes to be able to feel what the actors also brought to live those characters.

In all, the story will have 107 original chapters on the air. It was predicted to have 155 — a cut of 48 chapters. Christian’s best friend, Ravi is the only one who knows about the farce lived by his fellow orphanage in Goiânia. The boy recently had a child with Joy (Lara Tremouroux) and has struggled to raise the child alongside his wife.

