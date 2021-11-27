Luísa gets jealous when she sees Pedro drool over Teresa · TV News

Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) won’t like to see Dom Pedro 2° (Selton Mello) drool over Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The princesses’ mother will promote a concert, take the stage and enchant the monarch, who will admire the woman’s talent in the Globo telenovela.

The character of Leticia Sabatella will have the idea of ​​raising funds for the Paraguay War (1864-1870) and will invite Giuseppina (Helga Nemetik), a Neapolitan opera singer, to go to Court. The event will take place at the casino in Quinzinho (Augusto Madeira).

Excited about the proximity of Vitória’s brother (Maria Clara Gueiros), the foreigner will accept to wear a cape that belonged to the man’s mother. The piece will smell musty and dusty, and because of that she will have a coughing fit and shortness of breath.

Upon seeing her friend without a voice, the empress will replace her on stage, in a scene that will aired this Saturday (27) . Peter will be open-mouthed and leave his daughters’ governess full of rage with all her wonder.

disclosure/globe TV

Teresa (Leticia Sabatella) on stage

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

