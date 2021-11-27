Luxembourg renews with Cruzeiro and returns to Serie A may be her last project – 11/26/2021

Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo renewed his contract with Cruzeiro for the 2022 season. The coach who is on his third spell at the club and has the challenge of bringing Raposa back to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. In 2021 the coach failed. When Luxa arrived, the celestial team was inside the Serie B relegation zone after 15 rounds. Despite a quick reaction, Cruzeiro never entered the fight for access.

“It’s something I wanted. I came here with the objective of taking Cruzeiro to the First Division. We worked a lot, but we didn’t manage. In the important games, we didn’t manage to advance, leave to reach the top of the table. So, the contract renewal was important. I will be able to collaborate, together with everyone, and take Cruzeiro to the First Division”, Luxa said in a video released by Cruzeiro.

Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s new relationship with the star club runs until December 2023 (only if he joins in 2022). For a moment, the coach himself questioned whether he would stay at Toca da Raposa for 2022. Luxa wanted better conditions to work, such as regular wages, an end to the transfer ban and the possibility of building a much stronger squad. And that was guaranteed to the technician. Close to becoming a club-company, Cruzeiro will receive an immediate injection of resources. The amount will be raised with businessmen from Cruzeiro.

Money that will be enough for the club to keep the accounts up to date in the coming months and even form a stronger squad, capable of fighting for access to Serie A. Including, returning to the elite soccer team with Cruzeiro and having a good season in 2023 it may be the final work of Luxembourg. At 69 years old, the coach spoke of the last project of his career.

“In 2023 I want to be in the First Division, it’s a project. It might happen that I end my career with this Cruzeiro project. Winning the championship, I’ve already won so many championships. I won with Bragantino, but the great championship I can win is taking a club that gave me so much, like Triple Crown, back to the First Division, from a place I should never have left. It will be my great achievement lately,” he revealed Luxembourg, who even sent a message to critics of his work.

“People talk a lot of nonsense, about being in decline for coaching Cruzeiro in the Second Division. Cruzeiro is never in decline, whoever trains Cruzeiro, even in the Second Division, is not in decline, due to the size of the club. that, they want to denigrate people’s image for nonsense. Cruzeiro is a great club and it’s a great pleasure to be here, trying to take it and I’m going to take Cruzeiro to the First Division. Cruzeiro is very big, if you want to know.” finished the coach.