Luxembourg renews with Cruzeiro until the end of 2023 – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Luxembourg agreed to stay on Cruzeiro for another two years

Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo confirmed this Friday afternoon (26) the renewal of his contract with Cruzeiro. As the report of the Itatiaia Radio, the new bond runs until the end of 2023.

The extension of the contract was a wish of Luxembourg, who aspires to access with Fox in the next season and also hopes to command the club in Serie A in 2023.

The information was disclosed by the celestial club on its social networks, through a video with the coach. Check it out below:

Bate-bola with Luxa! ????? To close the year, Vanderlei Luxemburgo agreed to answer those questions that everyone is curious to know! ? ATTENTION: VIDEO CONTAINS SPOILER ?? Marco A. Ferraz/Cruise pic.twitter.com/nL5IxryKIT – Cruise ?? (@Cruise) November 26, 2021

Backstage at the match against Náutico, last Thursday (25), businessman Pedro Lourenço, owner of the supermarket chain BH, had already said in an interview to Itatiaia that the coach would remain in office.

The president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, celebrated the stay of Luxembourg and also confirmed the continuity of the entire technical committee.

“Vanderlei is a sensational person, he is a person beyond the field that everyone sees. Outside the field, he is also a competent, wonderful person, with whom we have lived a lot. So I am very pleased to inform you that we have reached the terms we have we were waiting for so much and we are going to be able to count on Vanderlei Luxemburgo, Ricardo Rocha, Antônio Melo (physical trainer), Maurício Copertino (technical assistant) for the year 2022”, said the director.

Sérgio Rodrigues stated that with the renewal of Luxembourg, the club is already working on planning the following season. And that being able to do that, still this year, will be a differential for Cruzeiro.

“And we are sure that this will be a big difference, because we can start planning for January 2022 now, still in November, for us it is a very big difference, especially with a person like Vanderlei Luxemburgo. we are happy, he is happy, and I am sure that now the fans will be too, and will spend these two months without football much more confident and hopeful of a very well built, solid 2022, based on this project that he will help us make and thus reach our so dreamed goal”, he added.

Check out the main news about Cruzeiro on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel