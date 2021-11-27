Luxembourg talks about the Series A project and glimpses Cruzeiro at Libertadores in 2023 – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Luxembourg believes that Cruzeiro can have a good season in 2022

Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo is optimistic about Cruzeiro’s planning for next season. In an exclusive interview with reporter Samuel Venâncio, from Rádio Itatiaia, the coach spoke about the project for the club to return to the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship in 2023 and the possibility of Raposa returning to the Copa Libertadores in the same year, betting on a chance to win the title. Copa do Brasil, a tournament that the celestial team has a tradition and is the biggest winner, with six titles.

“The conversation we had is that next year we may be playing in the Copa do Brasil, Campeonato Mineiro and the Campeonato Brasileiro. And within the Copa do Brasil, the cup team like Cruzeiro, may suddenly anticipate the stage of being in the Libertadores for the next season of 2023. All this is within the planning that we are doing and I hope that the thing is successful”, he said.

Luxembourg believes that Cruzeiro will build a strong team for next season. The first reinforcement has already been announced: defender Maicon. Businessman Pedro Lourenço, the club’s main investor, has already confirmed that defender Manoel, who is at Fluminense, will return to the club. Raposa is still negotiating with striker Willian Bigode, from Palmeiras.

“Cruzeiro fans can be sure that we will have a competitive team that honors the Cruzeiro shirt, that honors Cruzeiro’s tradition. This is very important”, concluded.

