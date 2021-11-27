MacBook Air M1 gains “Pro” performance with simple trick – MacMagazine

If your idea is to buy an Apple notebook with a chip M1 (not M1 Pro/Max), you have two options: o MacBook Air or the 13-inch MacBook Pro — which, in theory, has already been “surpassed” by the 14″ model, but remains on sale as it is an intermediate option in the Apple catalogue.

Both machines are pretty similar in terms of specs, with the same M1 chip (with 7 or 8-core GPUs in the case of the Air), same 8GB or 16GB of unified memory, and same SSDs — ranging from 256GB to 2TB, depending on settings. However, there is a fundamental difference between them, which sets the Pro a step higher in terms of performance: a fan.

More precisely, the Air brings a design without active cooling that makes the machine totally silent even under the most intense tasks — but, on the other hand, prevents (because of the call thermal throttling) that its performance reaches the levels of the Pro M1, which has a fan to call its own (and therefore can reach higher levels of performance without overheating).

For the engineer Siddharth Chaudhary, from the YouTube channel High on Tech, put his hands dirty to try to match the performance of the Air in relation to the Pro M1 — and his strategy was simple, involving only a few thermal pads (those very cheap thermoconductive adhesives used to dissipate heat) strategically positioned.

More precisely, Chaudhary positioned the thermal pads between the heatsink of the MacBook Air and its bottom cover — this made the heat transfer much more effective, as energy transfers much more easily through the adhesive material than through air.

In the case of the MacBook Air with 8-core GPU, Apple has included a heat-sink sponge at some points in its internal architecture. According to the engineer, however, it is not very effective and can be removed/replaced by thermal pads — It’s important to keep in mind that this may void your MacBook Air warranty, so keep the sponge handy to put it back in the machine before calling Apple in for a repair or something.

But and the question that does not want to be silenced… the mod did it work? In the measurements of the YouTuber, yes: no benchmark CineBench, the MacBook Air with the thermal pads reached 7,718 points, against 6,412 points of the machine unchanged. The MacBook Pro M1, meanwhile, achieved 7,764 points in the same test — that is, the two machines performed almost equal!

Of course, it’s important to consider the downsides of the strategy — starting with the fact that you’ll be using the MacBook Air’s own bottom cover as a heat sink, so the outside of the machine could get a lot warmer. In fact, the modified computer registered 59ºC in the hottest area under intense tasks, against 49ºC for the pristine machine.

The extra temperature still raises a concern regarding the machine’s battery, but Chaudhury speculates that the modification won’t bring any problems, as the heat is located in a specific part of the chassis, away from the parts, and dissipates more quickly. In the “ordinary” MacBook Air, heat is dissipated by the air between the entire interior of the machine and, in theory, affects the battery more forcefully. This, however, could only be actually tested with long-term use of the modified machine.

Anyway, if you have a MacBook Air M1 and you want to give your machine extra performance, it’s worth considering strategy — at your own risk, of course. 😜

