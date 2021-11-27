Magazine Luiza offers discounts of up to 80%

The products that have been best sellers are the iPhone 11, the 50-inch Smart TV and the 400-liter Top Freezer refrigerator.

Magalu (Magazine Luiza) joined the sexta-feira Negra with an unusual proposition for most large e-commerce networks. Generally, products with less market relevance earn much lower prices with excellent discounts, in order to promote the sale of other products considered to be first-rate.

Magazine Luiza decided to break the protocol with the most expensive products, offering discounts of up to 80%. These in-store Black Friday promotions are based on an internal survey of what consumers are most looking for through the e-commerce store.

Among the items considered top-notch are high-performance and high-value cell phones, stainless steel refrigerators, Smart TVs above 55 inches, among other electronic products. Thus, the store offers the products at discounts during Black Friday.

According to the store itself, the products that are being best sellers are the iPhone 11, the 50-inch Smart TV and the 400-liter Top Freezer refrigerator. Demand and sales have increased significantly this week of the promotion.

Black Friday, which takes place this Friday (26), is exceeding company expectations. Among Magazine Luiza’s main offers, the following stand out:

Smart TV 70” Samsung 4k Crystal Bluetooth Alexa Built from R$8,499.00 to R$4,499;

Consul Duplex Frost Free Refrigerator 397 Liters – from R$4,200.00 to R$2,999;

Smartphone Samsung S20FE, 128GB of memory – from R$4,999 to R$1,799.00;

Lancôme Idôle Perfume (75 ml) – from R$569.00 to R$339.00;

Men’s Oakley Stratus Shoes – from $559.99 to $299.99;

Colcci Tote shopper bag – from R$399.99 to R$169.99.

All offers are available on the store’s website with a prominent area for the products with the biggest discount this Black Friday. The store promises to keep the promotion while the stock lasts.