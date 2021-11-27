Maiara cries when singing a song by Marília Mendonça in a concert, and receives support from Fernando Zor on stage; watch

Brazil is in mourning for the early departure of Marília Mendonça, victim of a plane tragedy on November 5th. However, it is clear that for those close to us, the loss is even more difficult. This is the case of singer Maiara, duo and Maraísa’s sister, who needed to be consoled by Fernando Zor while singing one of Marília’s songs.

The show took place in Curitiba, on the night of this Thursday (25), and the sertanejas sang “Graveto”, one of the great hits of Rainha da Sofrência. Thrilled, Maiara had to stop the presentation. Records circulating on the networks show the moment when Fernando, Sorocaba’s partner, discreetly appears from the side of the stage and goes to the singer, with whom he lives between comings and goings. As a sign of support, he kisses and hugs her affectionately. Watch:

I love a toxic fernando… and something tells me that maiara loves it too… ❤❤❤ keep freaking out they keep loving each other… ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/N6NWDPBdDO — Ana ❤🤡MaFe (@amorpor_mafe) November 26, 2021

The couple’s scene comes after several rumors of reconciliation, after a breakup in September this year. On the occasion, when confirming the end of the relationship, Fernando explained what motivated the decision. “Like every couple, we had our crises, which ended up eroding our relationship. I believe that this moment is the best decision for us. Our relationship cannot be marked by the mistakes we’ve made. Maiara came into my life at the right time, we lived incredible moments. There was always a lot of love and respect above all. We made mistakes, we got it right and we learned a lot together”, he said.

The couple, who had become engaged in February, deny the term “yo-yo” to define the relationship, but they were protagonists of many romantic comings and goings over time. Together since the beginning of 2019, Maiara and Fernando became engaged during a trip to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, after a parachute jump. The countryman registered the request – beyond emotional – and shared it with his followers. Check out: