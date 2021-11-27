Maicon, Cruzeiro’s reinforcement, praises the crowd and says: ‘let’s put the club in the 1st Division’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Personal Archive Maicon is the first reinforcement for 2022, but it depends on the FIFA debt resolution to be registered

Defender Maicon, 33 years old, Cruzeiro’s reinforcement for the next season, praised Cruzeiro’s fans. The player was in one of Mineirão’s cabins in the game against Náutico, this Thursday (26), and saw the fan’s party at Gigante da Pampulha, which received more than 60 thousand people from Cruzeiro.

“Talk, guys from Itaiaia. Maicon is talking. I’m going to thank the wonderful fans of Cruzeiro for the beautiful party they held yesterday. It was an unforgettable moment. Thank you for the reception, it was magical. I was with my family, that she was amazed by the greatness of Cruzeiro, a big, giant club,” she said in an interview with reporter Samuel Venâncio, from Itatiaia.

Maicon, revealed by Cruzeiro, left the club and was successful in Europe with the jerseys of Porto (POR), Galatasaray (TUR), in addition to having worn the uniforms of São Paulo and Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, his last club .

The experienced defender didn’t mince words to say that he wants to see Cruzeiro in the First Division again soon.

“In 2022 we are going to put this club where it should never have left, which is in the First Division. May in 2022 you continue with the same support that you had with us yesterday (in the game with Náutico), because you are our 12th player. In 2022 you will make a difference and all together we will put Cruzeiro in the First Division. A big hug for the Blue Nation. We are all hairy,” he concluded.

Check out the main news about Cruzeiro on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel