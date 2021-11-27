Man dies of covid after getting infected on purpose to avoid vaccine

A 55-year-old man died in Austria after attending a “covid party” in the northern Italian city of Bolzano, intending to become infected with the coronavirus.

According to the Italian newspaper Il Dolomiti, he wanted to obtain the so-called “green pass”, charged by several countries in Europe, in which, to have the right to work or access leisure areas, residents must have a certificate of complete vaccination or prove that they have recovered from covid. -19 in the last six months.

Doctor Patrick Franzoni, coordinator of the anti-covid unit in Bolzano, explains that “covid parties” are increasingly common in the Alps region, which includes Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Slovenia and Switzerland.

He detailed the Il Dolomiti that, in these events, at least one of the guests has already tested positive for the covid and that the others present, knowing who this person is, approach her to share drinks or hugs.

Even children would be taken by their parents to the parties, with information from at least one hospitalized, reported the Italian newspaper.

“We have received more than one report from doctors who have treated patients who admitted to being infected on purpose,” added Franzoni. “They do this to develop antibodies and get the ‘green pass’ without vaccination. There are long-term consequences and even young people can end up in hospital,” warned the professional after the death of the Austrian, who did not have his identity disclosed.

Bolzano’s prosecutor’s office opened an investigation to investigate the “covid parties”.

Vaccine will be mandatory in Austria

The Austrian’s death was registered last week, days before the country’s government announced that the vaccine against covid-19 will be mandatory from February 2022. With the rule, those who refuse to receive the immunizing agent will have to pay fines of 3,600 euros, the equivalent of R$ 22.5 thousand at the current price.

The Minister of Constitution of Austria, karoline Edstadler, stated that, in addition to the fine, there will also be a charge of 1,500 euros (R$ 9,000) for refusing to receive the booster dose of the immunizing agent.

After the government’s announcement, actions against the obligatory nature of the vaccine began to be carried out in the country, led by the ultra-conservative Freedom Party. On Saturday (20), a demonstration in Vienna was attended by around 40,000 people. A national strike started today.

The measure makes Austria the first country in Western Europe to make vaccination against the virus that causes covid-19 mandatory. At the moment, the nation has one of the lowest immunization rates in the region: about 66% of the eligible population, and it has faced a high number of cases of the disease.