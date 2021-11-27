Man sentenced to death for piracy of ‘Round 6’







Photo: Publicity / Netflix / Modern Popcorn

A man who released pirated copies of the ‘Round 6’ series in North Korea was sentenced to death, according to Radio Free Asia. Both Netflix and South Korean culture are banned under Kim Jong-un’s dictator.

And he wasn’t the only one convicted. About seven high school students, who watched the series after buying USB sticks with pirated content, also received harsh sentences. One of the boys was given life in prison, while the other six were sentenced to five years of hard labor.

Teachers and staff at the students’ school were also punished. They have already been laid off and are still at risk of being sent to work in remote mines. In addition, the government would be studying punishment for the children’s parents and relatives.

“It all started last week when a high school student secretly bought a USB stick containing the South Korean drama and watched it with one of his best friends in class,” said a police source in North Hamgyong Province in northeastern North. country to Radio Free Asia.

Then they commented amongst themselves and shared the flash drive with ‘Round 6’. The information was leaked and they were arrested by the government service specializing in detaining illegal viewers, Surveillance Bureau Group 109.

Under heavy interrogation, six recounted how they acquired the content. The seventh was the one who got life imprisonment.

“The government is taking this incident very seriously, saying that the education of the students was being neglected,” the police source said.

The case marks the first time that minors have been brought under the law of “elimination of reactionary thought and culture”. It was created last year and has the death penalty for “anyone who watches, maintains or distributes media from capitalist countries, mainly from South Korea and the United States”, says the Radio Free Asia.

The agency also claims that the person responsible for the piracy will have the sentence carried out by a firing squad.

“Round 6” set an audience record and became the most-watched series in Netflix history, after airing in 111 million homes, according to the platform.

The plot is especially sensitive for the North Korean dictatorship as it highlights a defector and demonstrates the misery that exists in the country.

Series creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed plans for a 2nd season.