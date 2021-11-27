Man tries to bribe civilians in driving test and is arrested in Grande BH – Gerais

A man was trying to get a license to drive motorcycles, but he ended up failing the exam and then offered a bribe to the police (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press)

A failure in a driving test in Ribeiro das Neves, in Grande BH, ended up in prison for a 23-year-old man this Friday (26/11). The boy, after failing the test to obtain license to drive motorcycles, tried to bribe Civil Police investigators, but was eventually arrested in the act.

The police who followed the examination had failed the man for having committed an eliminatory foul. The boy would then have asked the investigators “how much was the coffee”. In response, the civilians said they were not corrupt and would not accept money to pass the test.

Even with the denial, the man continued trying to bribe the police: “Stop. I know the system. Tell me as much as you want.” It was then that the boy was sent to prison, and was then sent to the Planto Police Station in Ribeiro das Neves.

According to the Civil Police, the man was fined under Article 333 of the Penal Code, which consists in offering or promising an undue advantage to a public official, in order to determine him to practice, omit or delay an official act. The penalty, in this case, can vary between 2 and 12 years of imprisonment, in addition to a fine.

The man was sent to the prison system, where he awaited the developments of Justice.