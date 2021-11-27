In a match with tempers running high, Grêmio was defeated by 3-1 against Bahia, in Fonte Nova. Taking two goals in less than 20 minutes of game, the psychological shock of the tricolor Gaucho was preponderant and ended up succumbing to the pressure they suffered from the opposing team. Although they still managed to discount the score in the second half, the northeastern team was deadly in counterattacks and expanded the result.

Mancini admits blame for Grêmio’s mistakes in the defeat to Bahia

In the press conference after Grêmio’s 19th defeat in the Brazilian Championship, coach Vagner Mancini argued that in football, nothing is built without a collective spirit and delivery on the field to teammates.

“It’s a difficult night to talk about due to what was seen on the field. We were a team that failed to provide a collective response. We had difficulty concentrating and understanding the importance of the game. We conceded two goals in 18 minutes and that ended up shaking the team tactically and collectively”, stated.

Justifying the selection of the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul who opted to start the match, coach Vagner Mancini explained that the choice was to contain the opponent’s momentum in the first minutes of the first half, however, it failed miserably.

“We set up a team with Thiago, Bobsin and Villasanti exactly to have a stronger mark in the middle. The intention was to have more body there. We had been playing with two defensive midfielders. I would like to remind you that Campaz did not train for two days, with a fever. Hence the choice for a stronger midfield. We knew that Bahia would try to put pressure on. Successive errors of a tactical order made us fall back. We improved a little in the second half, but we didn’t have the strength to tie the game”, pointed.

Describing the reason why he chose to put three defensive midfielders on the field at the expense of midfielder Campaz, the Grêmio bunker commander illustrated that he did not have many alternatives to fill Grêmio’s midfield.

“It’s one thing for an athlete to go out playing and act 90, 97 minutes. Another thing is for him to come in at 25 minutes of the first half, with 65 minutes to go. Anyone who plays football and has already caught a bad flu, with a fever, knows that playing for 90 minutes is not easy. I asked if he was physically fit and he told me that he was”, stressed.

Describing his look at the game after the defeat, Mancini explained his reading of Grêmio’s game against Bahia.

“We play way below what we can play. Regardless of choices and lineup. Regardless of how we entered the match, concentration was the downside. We are late at all times. We had the idea and agreed to make certain goals, but we couldn’t and we gave them chances to score 2-0 and then the third goal at the end”, emphasized.

