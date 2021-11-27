Maraisa, from the duo with Maiara, writes a letter to Marilia Mendonça almost a month after the singer’s death: ‘it still hurts’

Almost a month after the tragic plane crash that killed Marilia Mendonça and four other people in the interior of Minas Gerais, on the last 5th, marisa – from the duo with mahara – used her social media on Friday night (26) to write a letter to the 26-year-old singer.

marisa, even revealed on Thursday (25) that he is having difficulties traveling by plane after his friend’s death. the path of your first flight after the accident was from Goiania toward São Paulo. Despite the fear of flying over, the sister of mahara managed to win the fear. On her social networks, the singer recorded a video to announce to her followers that the journey happened without any unforeseen circumstances. Click here and learn more about what the singer revealed.

What did Maraisa say in the open letter she wrote to Marilia Mendonça?

Maiara and Maraisa were very close to Marilia Mendonça. The trio, by the way, was developing a project entitled “the Mistresses“. In addition, the artists were nominated for the Latin Grammy this year and taking the award was considered one of the country’s biggest dreams. Sadly, she passed away even before her desire was solidified.

And it was precisely with this theme that marisa started the open letter he made to marilia. “Friend… We didn’t win the Grammy see… But it’s okay, because you already knew! You really wanted to go just to enjoy the party… Enjoy the party! So thanks!! Friend, I confess that at the beginning I could only think about bad things, heavy things… but since then, I’ve been wondering what you were thinking and would you like us to do it!”, began the singer.

“And also why, at first, I didn’t want to work anymore, I didn’t have the heart for anything else! But I knew that if I didn’t follow through on everything we had agreed on in life, I would be being very cowardly and, certainly, I would bitterly regret it soon,” reads another extract from Maraisa’s letter.

See Maraisa’s letter in full below:

Accident

On Friday afternoon (5), the plane that the singer Marilia Mendonça, 26 years old, traveling to Minas Gerais fell, in the city of Piedade de Caratinga, near a waterfall. In addition to the singer, four other people on board died at the scene, according to the Fire Department.

Teams from the Military Fire Department of Piedade de Caratinga and SAMU were called and moved to the location, where they provided first aid. Several residents of the region closely followed the recovery of the bodies. According to reports on social networks, there was a fort full of fuel in the place and, according to the Fire Department, the aircraft crashed in a place with difficult access.

Marília Mendonça

Known for her great hits of suffering, such as “Infiel” and “De Quem é a Culpa”, Marília Mendonça was born in Cristianópolis, Goias. At 26, she was the mother of Léo Dias Mendonça, who turns 2 in December, as a result of her relationship with her ex-husband Murilo Huff. She was also one of the forerunners of the female side of the sertanejo, previously dominated only by men.

