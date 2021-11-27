Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff’s baby impresses in a rare appearance

The son of Murilo Huff and Marília Mendonça appeared in a beautiful photo of his paternal grandmother

the baby of singers Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff, little Leo, one year and eleven months old, impressed and delighted him by making a rare appearance. The little one appeared playing with a ball in a record made by his paternal grandmother, Zaida Huff.

By showing her grandson, the mother of Murilo Huff he melted for the little one saying: “Grandma’s love”. And internet users were surprised with the growth of little Léo. “Wow, Léozinho is growing up and he’s beautiful!”, commented a netizen.

And another internet user said: “Léo is very handsome and big! How cute”. A netizen also commented: “My love! It’s so beautiful and grown up”. Another internet user also stated: “I’m sure his mother is in heaven seeing the beautiful gift he left for us here on Earth.” A netizen commented: “It’s so beautiful! An angel to soothe the heart of this family.”

Murilo Huff still moved when singing the song “Nobody explains God”. And an excerpt from the song says: “Nobody, nobody explains God. Oh God, You are wonderful. Oh God You are my rock and strength (yes you are). Yes, you are real. It doesn’t matter who doubts”.

Before the song, Marília Mendonça’s brother, Gustavo, insisted on declaring himself for his nephew’s ex-brother-in-law and father. “I love you my brother!”, said Gustavo.

Recently, Gustavo even had to refute the very unfortunate comment made by an internet user. The internet user in question sent the following message to Gustavo: “For those who lost their sister 15 days ago, you are very happy, huh?!”.

Faced with this comment, Gustavo insisted on showing on his social networks what he had received and then said: “I’m prohibited from being happy, if she said it, she’s spoken, she’s the happiness inspector hahaha”.

The mother of Marília Mendonça and Gustavo, Mrs. Ruth Moreira, defended her son and also spoke about this comment. She said: “For God’s sake people don’t be that kind of person! This type of child doesn’t respond, he doesn’t even know what he’s talking about. Only we know about our pain”. Afterwards, Ruth also emphasized that the family will be happy and she reminded Marília: “After all, we have her blood in our veins. We will be very happy.”

