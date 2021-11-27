Marília Mendonça’s brother is criticized by internet users about ‘happiness’ after the singer’s death

João Gustavo, 20 years old, brother of Marília Mendonça, who died earlier this month after suffering a plane crash in Minas Gerais, rebutted an internet user on the social network who questioned him about being happy after the death of the country singer.

In a post on Twitter, João shared a screenshot of the message he received on Instagram, which said: “For those who lost their sister 15 days ago, you are quite happy”.

Then, in a tone of irony, the young man made a point of responding with a comment on the print that is now prohibited to be happy and called the follower a supervisor. “I am forbidden to be happy. If Mayara Andrade said it’s spoken, it’s the happiness inspector”, wrote João on the microblog.

Cause of death of Marília Mendonça

In a press conference that took place this Thursday afternoon (25), the Civil Police of Minas Gerais revealed the cause of death of Marília Mendonça, who died after suffering a plane accident earlier this month when he was going to do a show.

The singer died of multiple trauma due to the plane crash, said medical examiner Thales Bittencourt de Barcelos.

In addition to Mendonça, his uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho; producer Henrique Ribeiro; the pilot, Geraldo Medeiros; and the co-pilot, Tarciso Viana – all the occupants of the plane had blunt polytrauma due to the impact with the ground.

According to information from the G1 website, the police are working with the hypothesis that the transmission lines of a tower belonging to the Minas Gerais Energy Company (Cemig) would have caused the accident. There is also the possibility of engine failure, which depends on an investigation by the Center for Prevention and Investigation of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa).

