Mayors will go to Brasília to defend SUS for public transport

Carol Seeger/GP PMPA Plenary accepted Melo’s proposal and December 8th will be the “D-Day” of public transport

On the second day of the schedule of the 81st General Meeting of the National Front of Mayors, Mayor Sebastião Melo reinforced the call for the union of municipal managers to pressure the federal government, the National Congress and state governments on the financing of public transport. Melo spoke at the panel that opened the agenda for this Friday, 26, in Aracaju/SE. The plenary accepted Melo’s request and defined December 8 as “D-Day” for public transport, when mayors from across the country will travel to Brasília.

For the mayor, who also pointed out the challenges within the Metropolitan Region as president of Granpal, mass mobilization is essential to achieve change. “It is urgent to create a SUS for transport, with resources from the union and state governments, in addition to the municipalities. We have huge challenges to qualify the service to the user, and city halls are not able to pay the bill alone”, he defended.

“Public transport is the biggest challenge for public managers in large cities. The theme will be in the Aracaju letter as a priority agenda, together with health and education”, reinforced the mayor of Aracaju and president of the FNP, Edvaldo Nogueira. The agenda in Brasília will be one of the themes of the mayors with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, who will participate in the closing of the FNP meeting this afternoon, starting at 2 pm. The municipal secretary of Finance, Rodrigo Fantinel, also works with the mayor in Sergipe.