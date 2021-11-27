MC Gui doesn’t see himself winning the R$1.5 million prize

In addition to complaining about the troubled relationship with Solange Gomes, during the 11th party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), at dawn today, MC Gui opened the game with Aline Mineiro and declared that he does not see himself as a candidate for the R award $1.5 million from the reality show.

I’m a competitive guy at everything. I never watched “The Farm” and what Bil participated in [“BBB 21″]. So, I don’t know if this is made for those who like to play a lot, for those who like to play with their heart or those who like to play with reason. Today, I already have a certainty inside me and I’ll tell you on the day I go to the farm”, vented the funkeiro.

Asked by Aline Mineiro about what he was trying to insinuate, the funkeiro was direct in saying that people with his personality don’t usually win a game like “A Fazenda 2021”.

“Depending on the other farm, I go out because it’s not people with personalities like mine, Gui’s, who will win this game [Araujo] and Day. You’ll understand why out there,” he declared, and stated that he won’t win the program:

I believe I leave before the final. I don’t know when I leave, but I believe I leave before the final. I have a top 4 in my mind and you will see it come to fruition. MC GUI.

The artist, however, says he is satisfied with the experience of almost 100 days on the reality show for learning to have to control his feelings.

I found my worst part here and I believe I will be able to improve a lot. The worst part of me is when I’m hurt and not having control of my attitudes, words.

“You want to know too much sometimes. That’s your problem,” countered Aline Mineiro, noting that the game is unpredictable. “It’s not wanting to know too much. I have some intuitions and I believe in them,” concluded MC Gui.

