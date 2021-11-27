MC Gui revolts with punishment and criticizes production

After the 11th party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the early hours of today, Mileide Mihaile played a game of throwing pillows at pedestrians, but she was without a microphone and generated a punishment of cutting off hot water for 24 hours. MC Gui was revolted by the punishment and criticized the production for being ‘finding something where it doesn’t have’.

Amidst the joke, Mileide did not open her mouth during the exchange of pillows with the pedestrians. After the firing of the warning siren of the punishment, the farmer of the week, MC Gui, rebelled with the attitude of the production.

What do you mean, old man? The woman was quiet. Regardless of the punishment, I will only care about the removal. I’ll argue badly if they get the madman, they’re taking it off. No, they are taking out the favela. ‘Cê’ is crazy, taking it off. Mileide was lying down and not saying anything. It was the same as Bill’s punishment. [Araujo], everyone was talking and he was just around drying himself, and the guy gave punishment.

Afterwards, the funkeiro was called into the headquarters room to read the punishment and became aware of the 24-hour hot water cut.

According to page 15 of the survival manual, the use of a microphone is mandatory during the entire stay. For non-compliance, the entire group will be punished. You will go 24 hours without hot water.

Angered by the punishment, MC Gui raged that Mileide Mihaile wasn’t talking to anyone and classified the production’s attitude as a way of causing the confinement.

Ah, the woman was lying down to sleep and you guys are punishing ‘nois’? She was quiet and didn’t give an ‘a’. They’re finding punishment where they don’t have it, boy. Do what, you guys in charge.