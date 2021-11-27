MC Mirella surprises and exposes new attitude involving Dynho

After announcing the divorce of Dynho Alves who is confined to A Fazenda 13, MC Mirella participated in the podcast with Virginia Fonseca and Camila Loures, and said that she has already started work to remove the tattoos made in honor of her ex-husband.

“I have three tattoos of his. One in his groin, this one in his hand which is his initials ‘Dy’ and I have his face here on my arm. I’m removing it, I’ve already done the first session and it hurts too much”, she said.

In the sequence, the funkeira revealed that wait for the artist to leave, so that he becomes aware. “I’m still assimilating. I have to wait for him to leave for him to be aware, right? Wow, it’s gonna be frilly. I’m decided, but it’s slowly sinking in. When I was separating things for change, you see things moving out of place and it feels like a movie”, he argued.

In another excerpt of the conversation, the ex-participant of The Farm commented that it did not expect that the approach of Sthe Matos and the singer would be so intense. In addition, she said they both chatted via Instagram direct messages.

“We spoke through direct [do Instagram], but we didn’t know each other personally. I cried at the beginning of the program, when the approach started, things, I cried a lot. It’s really bad for you to see who you love, who you like… And I had to cry quietly, right?”, she pointed out.

ugly fight

In conversation with some pedestrians, Dynho told that just before being confined to the program, he had a big fight with MC Mirella because of the look. According to him, the artist disapproved of his natural hair, which was all curled. According to the influencer, they still didn’t speak for a few days.

“My hair was like hers, a little longer. Curled like hers, very convoluted. I was using it like that in the pandemic, like that, just like that, and she didn’t want me to cut it at all. There were even some lights like that because I had let them grow, it was just like Theté’s like that, with lights and all rolled up. I cut it here like this, I left it scratched underneath, it was very crazy. From time to time it got a little black all rolled up. […] When I cut it, boy… she almost threw me out of the house”, he said. “You didn’t warn her, did you? Has it arrived cut?”, he asked Marina Ferrari. “No, I cut it at home. She was in the bedroom. She stayed in her room doing her business. My barber goes to my house every Thursday, I said: ‘Brother, I’m going to cut it, I’m going to shave my hair, […] I want to paint, I want to enter Dynho’. The entire pandemic was allowed to grow”, he detailed.

