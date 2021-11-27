MC Mirella talks about divorce and reveals that he started removing tattoos from Dynho Alves: “It hurts too much”

Sincere! In this Thursday (25th) episode of “PodCats“, a program hosted by Virgínia Fonseca and Camila Loures, MC Mirella opened her heart! In addition to talking about her divorce with Dynho Alves, the funkeira shared her reaction to her husband’s exchange of caresses with Sthe Matos in “A Fazenda 13” and revealed that she is removing the tattoos she made for her lover. WL!

Continues after Advertising

‘Bad Mi’ announced on social media recently that it has filed for the dancer’s separation. In the chat, she reinforced that she will not go back on her decision, even though she intends to find Dynho to inform him about the matter. She also confessed that this phase has not been easy. “I’m still assimilating. I have to wait for him to leave, so he’s aware, right? Wow, it’s gonna be frilly. I’m decided, but it’s slowly sinking in. When I was separating things for change, you see things moving out of place and it feels like a movie”, she commented.

The move isn’t just at home, but it’s also physical, since the funk girl decided to erase all the tattoos she made to perpetuate the relationship. “I have three tattoos of his. One in his groin, this one in his hand which is his initials ‘Dy’ and I have his face here on my arm. I’m removing it, I’ve already done the first session and it hurts too much”, said Mirella.

The ex-peoa revealed that she already knew Sthefane Matos even before the beginning of the reality show and that she was disappointed with the influence of the influencer with her husband in the early days of confinement. “We spoke through direct [do Instagram], but we didn’t know each other personally. I cried at the beginning of the program, when the approach started, things, I cried a lot. It’s too bad you see who you love, who you like. And I had to cry quietly, right?”, lamented. Watch the full chat: