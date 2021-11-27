MediaTek jokes about heating problems with Qualcomm chips

MediaTek recently announced the Dimensity 9000, the Taiwanese manufacturer’s next flagship chipset. Using the 4nm process, the model promises to outperform rival Qualcomm’s processors and, above all, not to have heating problems.

Kevin Keating, Global Director of Public Relations at MediaTek, teased the American manufacturer during an interview with Android Authority. Confident with the good results of the new chip, the executive told users to be calm:

“There is only one company with a heating problem at the moment, but that’s not us. The competitor likes to spread this rumor about MediaTek, but we didn’t have this adversity”, declared the executive.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Keating claims that the Dimensity 9000 offers the best energy efficiency for premium cell phones. Therefore, the representative believes that the processor will be superior to the rival Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Dimensity 9000 has very impressive specs (Image: Press Release/MediaTek)

Samsung tests the Dimensity 9000 on the Galaxy line

Recently, the leaker Ice Universe revealed that several companies are testing the Dimensity 9000. Among them, Samsung is said to be studying using the new processor in one of the flagship smartphones or tablets of the Galaxy line.

The South Korean has already confirmed that the Galaxy S22 will use the Snapdragon 8 and Exynos 2200 chipsets. In this way, the MediaTek model may be in devices that will only be launched in the second half of 2022.

Samsung will work with three high-end chips for cell phones and tablets in 2022 (Image: Press Release/Samsung)

According to rumors, Samsung has endorsed the Dimensity 9000’s excellent power control. That’s exactly one of the points of criticism in recent top-of-the-line chipsets from Qualcomm, including the acclaimed Snapdragon 888.

With that, MediaTek’s chipset can really have an advantage in terms of heat control compared to Qualcomm models. Something that could generate an interesting fight during the year 2022.

On the other hand, Samsung is the only cellphone maker that has three premium processors at its disposal. While other brands will work with the Snapdragon 8 and Dimensity 9000, it will be able to use the Exynos 2200 in the Galaxy line models, being the first fruit of the South Korean partnership with AMD.

Source: Android Authority, Gizchina