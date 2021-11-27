Mel Maia enjoys a day at the beach in Pernambuco and fans praise: “Beautiful”

Mel Maia is enjoying his vacation in Pernambuco and shared a record with his more than 10 million followers on Instagram this Thursday (25).

The global actress appeared posing with her beachy look of the day, while still showing off all her good shape and perfect tan while working out her clicks at Praia dos Carneiros. Check out:

Recently, we showed here that with almost 8 million followers on TikTok, actress Mel Maia is successful not only on television screens, but also when it comes to music. This is because, in addition to having a consecrated career as a Global actress, the celebrity has already shown that she also has a knack for dancing.

Always lavishing on her social networks, she drives fans crazy by showing her choreographies and it was thinking about this that the Newsroom Metropolitan mounted a top 5 times that the artist appeared dancing and drew praise.

