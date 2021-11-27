memes cite ‘black fraud’ and the ‘cow hand’ Julius

Not only business survives Black Friday. The term is the most talked about topic on Brazilian Twitter, especially with memes and complaints shared on the social network.
The internet has given a big prominence to Julius, Terry Crews’ character in the series Everyone Hates Chris and known for refusing to spend money. “If you don’t buy anything, the discount is greater”, says one of the images.
Among the posts, there are several complaints that the products are still expensive and that the discounts would not be real. “Black fraud” wrote one user.
Users saddened by not being able to buy on the date shared screenshots showing that they would have little or no credit to their bank account. “Ready for Black Friday,” joked one.
There were also those who found more expensive goods today than usual. “You have to be brave”, appears written in an image of reaction on the subject.
See more Black Friday memes: