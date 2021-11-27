memes cite ‘black fraud’ and the ‘cow hand’ Julius

Not only business survives Black Friday. The term is the most talked about topic on Brazilian Twitter, especially with memes and complaints shared on the social network.

The internet has given a big prominence to Julius, Terry Crews’ character in the series Everyone Hates Chris and known for refusing to spend money. “If you don’t buy anything, the discount is greater”, says one of the images.

Among the posts, there are several complaints that the products are still expensive and that the discounts would not be real. “Black fraud” wrote one user.

Users saddened by not being able to buy on the date shared screenshots showing that they would have little or no credit to their bank account. “Ready for Black Friday,” joked one.

There were also those who found more expensive goods today than usual. “You have to be brave”, appears written in an image of reaction on the subject.

See more Black Friday memes:

What’s the use of black friday if I don’t even have 1 real to spend??!

Sex with “s” for no money. Hahahaha — Anne Golden (@AnneGol99097754) November 26, 2021

sexta-feira Negra: spend the money you don’t have, on what you don’t need, with a discount that doesn’t exist — igor (@igorsft_) November 26, 2021

It’s black friday and I’m going to remember three things: 1 – Renew the sunscreen stock;

2 – Activate the meliuz!

3 – If you don’t buy anything, the discount is bigger (the wise Julius already said) 😀 — carol (@CarolTusi) November 26, 2021

I broke my two credit cards and uninstalled the apps from both cards so I wouldn’t buy anything this Black Friday — Joy (@submers4) November 26, 2021

I spent the entire month waiting for the monitor I wanted to be on sale on Black Friday, to get it today for the same price! — ?????? (@rlucca13) November 26, 2021

Getting to Black Friday without a penny to spend is bone — Gustavo Novais (@GuttoNovais) November 26, 2021