Metaverse is a $1 trillion opportunity and has cryptocurrencies up more than 28,000% in the year; Facebook and Adidas are already betting

The metaverse has the potential to generate annual revenue of $1 trillion in the long term, according to a report by the giant of the crypto world, Grayscale. The manager points out that the combination of advertisements, virtual events and e-commerce would be responsible for the income.

The metaverse refers to a range of virtual environments, where people can play, build, socialize, work, and even trade and win digital assets. The best known metaverses are currently in the games, with Fortnite and Roblox.

While it hasn’t specified when this ‘alternative reality’ could become a trillion-dollar market, Grayscale estimates that revenue from virtual game worlds it could jump from $180 billion in 2020 to $400 billion in 2025.

David Grider, head of research at the manager who signs the report, points out that Facebook’s name change to Meta and the company’s willingness to invest $10 billion in the metaverse are signs of great potential.

Recently, Adidas also entered this universe by announcing a partnership with Coinbase. The German sporting goods brand has even bought land in the The Sandbox, which generated great expectations when taking their next steps in the new digital world.

This week, the market got a taste of its cash-generating ability by selling a lot in the Axie Infinity game for 550 ethers (ETH), which corresponds to $2.48 million. By the way, the token that represents the game, the AXS, already accumulates a valuation of more than 28,000% in 2021 alone.

Grayscale listed the opportunities for monetization of the metaverse. This includes art galleries launching NFTs, games and casinos where players earn cryptoactives, digital advertising billboards and music venues where DJs and artists perform.

*With information from Business Insider.