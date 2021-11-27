Metaverse: what is the parallel world economy and how it can be exploited in the coming years

Cristina J. Orgaz

BBC News World

5 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Science classes can be very different in the metaverse

What will it take to build the metaverse — the parallel, all-digital world that large corporations like Facebook and Microsoft are trying to develop?

This universe in the cloud based on augmented reality will need a lot of resources, years and collaboration from corporations from different sectors.

To create a new world is to develop the economy through goods and services that do not yet exist and is likely to inspire the creation of new companies along the way.

Experts agree that it is unlikely that a single company can build and maintain the cyberworld.

Bloomberg Intelligence calculates that the market opportunity for the metaverse could reach US$800 billion (R$4.5 trillion) by 2024. Bank of America, meanwhile, has included the metaverse in its list of 14 technologies that will revolutionize our lives.

“The metaverse will comprise countless virtual worlds connected to each other and to the physical world,” according to experts in the recent “Bank of America Thematic Report: The 14 technologies that will revolutionize our lives“.

“They will generate a strong economy, encompassing work and play, while transforming very traditional industries and markets such as finance, banking, commerce and education, health and fitness, and adult entertainment,” according to the report.

“By the end of the decade — in 2030 — we will spend more time in the metaverse than in ‘real life,'” according to American inventor Raymond Kurzweil, a pioneer in the development of several technological advances and director of engineering at Google since 2012.

But the concept is actually not new. Many online video games have been developing virtual worlds for decades. It’s not about the metaverse, but there are some common ideas.

big investments

“This is not something new. The novelty is the volume of investments that the metaverse has been receiving, in addition to the growing acceptance of digital assets in an increasingly native population of the digital world”, according to Benjamin Dean, director of digital assets at the company of WisdomTree analytics and investments.

“The pace of transformation continues to accelerate, which means that technologies [que considerávamos] long-term and distant are approaching faster and faster,” he said.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Virtual reality can allow you to try on your clothes before you buy them online

“In recent years, in industrialized countries, the majority of people (over 50%) do not remember what life was like before the internet. This demographic shift will continue to deepen, especially in countries where smartphones are ubiquitous and the population is younger,” according to the WisdomTree expert.

“Ten years ago, I called this process the virtualization of the world,” adds Dean.

According to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, in the digital universe that will be the metaverse, “you can instantly teleport like a hologram to get to the office without the need to travel, to a concert with friends or to your parents’ living room to find out about the news”.

But unlike today’s virtual reality, which is mainly used for video games, the metaverse could encompass entertainment, games, shows, cinema, work, education and much more. And that will cause new companies and technologies to develop in these specific sectors.

Shows, content and entertainment

Singer Ariana Grande, DJ Marshmello and rapper Travis Scott have already performed in the famous video game Fortnite, by Epic Games, in a demonstration of what the future of musical shows in the metaverse could be like.

Up to 12.3 million players on the platform gathered in real-time in April of last year to witness the music’s release the scotts, composed by rap superstar Travis Scott and his colleague Kid Cudi.

And even Mickey Mouse appears to be ready to interact in the metaverse. Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the conglomerate is gearing up to take a technological leap into the world of virtual reality at its theme parks.

But the experience would not be limited to parks. “Extending the magic of Disney parks into the home is a real possibility,” he said.

Credit, Fortnite Photo caption, Ariana Grande’s show in the metaverse of the Fortnite game

“Generation Z will drive the shift to the metaverse and the use of holograms, as well as greater content creation for virtual worlds. This action could benefit the industry, albeit in the very long term,” according to the Bank of America report.

Content providers, which include movies (Disney), television (Discovery Channel), sports (Fox Sports), music (Universal Music Group, Live Nation), platform providers (Netflix) and newspapers (The New York Times) have started to do 3D immersive experiences.

the director of the saga Lord of the RingsPeter Jackson recently announced the sale of his special effects studio, Weta Digital, to an American software company (Unity) that wants to develop the metaverse — an operation that demonstrates the very fast movement of the sector.

“Providing immersion seats in the ‘front row’ of a sporting event, music show or fashion show could be profitable for companies and would increase the accessibility of live events,” according to the Bank of America report.

Office and virtual presence

But a legacy of the Covid-19 pandemic is remote work.

Infinite Office is the workplace idealized by Facebook. It has virtual meeting rooms where attendees can simultaneously use their real-world computers.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Facebook’s ‘Workplace’ envisions VR meetings where users can also use their computers in the real world at the same time

But Facebook isn’t the only one among the big tech companies that are developing such concepts.

Microsoft recently commented on creating a “metaverse for businesses” based on Microsoft Teams, the meeting platform that became popular during the pandemic. With it, according to the company, it will be possible to offer virtual spaces for events, meetings and networking opportunities.

For the consulting firm PwC, the training sector has a lot to gain from virtual office environments.

“Virtual reality is already driving training programs across multiple industries, creating environments that would be expensive, dangerous or limited in the real world,” according to its experts in a 2020 report.

They believe that an immersive and emotional experience, which can be much more exciting than traditional workplace training, can stimulate memory and be much more effective in learning new skills and procedures.

Big challenges

Experts agree that there is still a long way to go before we can see the metaverse materialized.

Former IBM engineer Thomas Frey recalls that the infrastructure of the internet, the possibility of having a large number of participants interacting in real time, language barriers and latency issues (the time taken to open a web page when clicking on it ) are the main challenges of the metaverse.

More powerful computers and graphics and video processing chips will be needed, and the industry’s leading companies such as NVIDIA, AMD and Intel are already working on them. The development of all this technology will offer new business opportunities for all microchip manufacturers.

Another sector that promises transformation is education.

“The fundamental idea is based on adaptive learning, which has been around for many years,” according to Haim Israel, Felix Tran and Martyn Briggs, strategists at BoA Merrill Lynch. “Lessons change response according to student reactions to the subject, such as nodding or even falling asleep. Quizzes, videos and additional explanations can be created to increase comprehension or liven up the lesson,” they add.

In the field of higher education, it seems that universities will create their own virtual campuses, which could increase the number of students.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, To outsiders, metaverse may seem like a revamped version of the virtual reality we know

The possibilities are almost endless. Astronomy students could observe the collision of galaxies and the art history class could take place in the Sistine Chapel.

More and more users are looking for digital healthcare solutions and the pandemic has exacerbated this trend. Medicine and telemedicine could have a field to grow and develop new services.

The same happened with e-commerce. Giants like Amazon and Mercado Livre have seen their sales multiply and Bank of America believes that the metaverse will lead consumers to buy more in virtual worlds.

For Benjamin Dean, all this new trade will need alternative currencies that coexist with the existing money: dollars, euros, yen, reais…

“The dividing line between physical and virtual reality has been blurring and that will continue to happen over the next decade,” he says.