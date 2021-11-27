Metaverse: what is the parallel world economy and how it can be exploited in the coming years

  • Cristina J. Orgaz
  • BBC News World

Science classes can be very different in the metaverse

What will it take to build the metaverse — the parallel, all-digital world that large corporations like Facebook and Microsoft are trying to develop?

This universe in the cloud based on augmented reality will need a lot of resources, years and collaboration from corporations from different sectors.

To create a new world is to develop the economy through goods and services that do not yet exist and is likely to inspire the creation of new companies along the way.

Experts agree that it is unlikely that a single company can build and maintain the cyberworld.