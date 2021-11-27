Microsoft releases Nintendo’s attempted buyout letter from 20 years ago

In 1999, the Microsoft was getting ready to release the first Xbox, but one of the company’s concerns was whether the console would have a good amount of games available at launch.

So they tried an unusual solution: buy the Nintendo. The attempt, as you’ve probably noticed, didn’t work — and it became one of the most important events in the birth of the brand.

Now, after 20 years, Microsoft has launched a virtual museum of Xbox history, which released the attempted purchase letter — with some legible parts.

The document was written by the head of Xbox at the time, Rick Thompson, and sent to the business manager Jacqualee Story. He was talking about a meeting (which never took place) with the president Hiroshi Yamauchi and the executive Genyo Takeda to “discuss a strategic partnership between Microsoft and Nintendo”.

Check the legible part of the letter that was published:

“Dear Jacqualee, I appreciate the time spent trying to arrange a meeting with Mr. Takeda and Mr. Yamauchi to discuss a possible strategic partnership between Nintendo and Microsoft for future video games. I understand Mr. Takeda’s concerns about the possible partnership.”

And, below, it is possible to check the image of the letter, released by the virtual museum.

Xbox Series X|S, the brand’s latest consoles, were released in November 2020.