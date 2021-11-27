Mileide vents and apologizes to Arcrebian

Mileide Mihaile, pawn of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), took advantage of the “Party Saloon”, the eleventh of the season, to talk to Arcrebiano and apologize after not saving the pawn in the “left one” in the formation of the tenth farm , who had the ex-BBB as one of the roceiros and Gui Araujo as the eliminated.

I’m sorry I let you down from my heart. I worry, yes, I was very bad, I’m really sorry. I will keep cheering you a lot, wanting the best for you. I’m really sorry, with all my heart. You know I will always be here. Mileide Mihaile

“You have complete freedom with me. Don’t be afraid of me,” said the capixaba, hugging the girl. “I’m not scared, no, I’m just sad,” she explained.

“But you didn’t know how to express yourself,” he continued, and Mileide replied:

I don’t know how to express myself because it’s much easier for me to debate someone I don’t have feelings with, understand? It’s so much easier for me, I’m not afraid at all, not ashamed. But as it’s with you and I’m sorry, I just ‘fangled’ myself. So I’m really sorry. Mileide Mihaile

“So don’t ‘baffle’ anymore, for God’s sake,” asked Arcrebiano, hugging the influencer once more. “I love you so much,” she declared. “Me too, very much, ok?”, replied the pawn.

The ex-BBB then commented on the recording of “Hora do Faro” earlier, when the two ended up having a little friction after Espirito Santo said that the girl is no longer his priority in the reality:

It wasn’t programmed because I don’t even know how to say it. I wanted to tell you that at the right time and at the right time, but I didn’t see another time but there. arcrebian

“I know, I understand, as much as it was in a way that caught me totally off guard, unarmed. In fact, I’ll never be armed for you, but I felt double for it,” Mileide said.

“Pay attention: when I say that priority is priority, you are my priority. There is no one here who will change that in my head. I may have the best friendship in the world with Sol, but if I have it between you and Sol , I’m going to you. That’s what I wanted you to understand there at that moment of rescue,” said Arcrebiano to the worker.

“You don’t have to satisfy anyone. […] Any time I can ever do something for you in here, I will. I said that you are not my priority, but it’s not that I’m going to become a farmer and I’m going to vote for you, please, that’s not it,” guaranteed the ex-BBB.

“I know you said that, but I’ll tell you from my heart, […] I’m not running away from the countryside to put my friends. It’s real,” declared Mileide.

