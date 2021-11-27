Mileide’s team speaks out on Sol’s comment

On Twitter, the official profile of the girl highlighted that she is very warrior and hardworking, that she does everything for her son, and accepting the reality’s invitation would be proof of that.

Anyone who accompanies Mileide knows how much she is a warrior, hardworking and does everything to give the best to her son. Accepting the Farm’s invitation is proof of that, it’s for him. #TeamMileide #The farm — Mileide Mihaile (@mileidemihaile) November 27, 2021

In her conversation with Rico, Solange was talking about people who only stay in the kitchen and cited the fact that Mileide had a child with Wesley Naughty: “I can’t spend the day in the kitchen because otherwise how am I going to feed my daughter if I don’t have a father with money, with a high pension, like Mileide?”.

“Oh my God, Solange. I wanted it too, right?” Rico said, chuckling. “No, love, I’m not criticizing. This is a matter of luck in life. She got lucky, had a kid with a nice guy who got rich, who was successful and can pay a high pension. I don’t have that. So I do. I can’t spend the day in the kitchen, not even sleeping. Outside I don’t sleep, if I don’t sleep, I don’t have money.”