MIUI 13 may be released soon; see compatible devices

Last Saturday (20), the portal XiaomiUI reported that MIUI 13 will be available in beta on November 27th with a stable release scheduled for December 16th during a special event for the Chinese brand.

In addition, the new interface based on the Android 12 operating system will also be offered in a different variant for some devices that only support Android 11. Check below for a possible list of compatible products.

Source: XiaomiUI

It is noticed that nine smartphones mentioned will supposedly receive the novelty before for internal tests; models included are the Redmi K40, K40 Pro, K40 Pro+, MIX 4, Mi 10S, Mi 11 Lite 5G, and others from the Mi 11 family. .

Although a recent rumor from leak expert Digital Chat Station points to the release of the Xiaomi 12 line on December 12, the site Gizchina hopes that the interface introduction event will also feature the cell phone, in addition to the company’s other products.

What to expect

The new MIUI suffered from several leaks during the year. It is speculated that it will offer a tool for virtual expansion of up to 3GB of RAM memory using the device’s internal storage. The initiative is also expected to feature a revamped file manager, as well as new backgrounds and icons.

Xiaomi has yet to comment on the leaks and has not revealed details of MIUI 13, so all information should still be treated as rumors.