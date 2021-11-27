‘Moro is a catalyst for the center field and will play together,’ says president of PSDB – Politics

BRASILIA — With the resumption of the tucanas previews this Saturday, 27th, the president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, evaluates that the candidate chosen by the party will be competitive in the dispute for the Planalto Palace and does not see the former judge of Lava Jato Sergio Moro as a rival. In Araújo’s evaluation, the new political of Podemos is someone who will “play together”.

“Moro is seen as a catalyst in the center’s field, not as an opponent. He is seen as a protagonist who will play together to allow for a second round that is different from this polarization”, said Araújo, referring to the polls that indicate the president Jair Bolsonaro and the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva like the two poles of the 2022 race.

Araújo did not mention, however, if there could be a PSDB one-two with Moro and who, in that case, would lead the ticket in the race to Planalto. The internal elections that will indicate, with the vote of the members, the name preferred by the toucans to run for the presidency are disputed by the governors João Doria (São Paulo), Eduardo Leite (Rio Grande do Sul) and by the former mayor of Manaus Arthur Virgil. The previews were interrupted last Sunday, 21, after a problem in the voting application. Both Doria’s and Leite’s teams sing victory.

After a poor performance by the PSDB in 2018, when the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin obtained less than 5% of the votes in the presidential election, Araújo says there is enough time for the toucan candidacy to take off and reach the second round. “In 2022, our performance will be exactly the opposite of what happened in 2018”, he said.

Didn’t the PSDB take too long to put the bloc on the street with its candidacy?

About putting the block on the street, first I say that Bolsonaro and Lula have been candidates since their term began. The block on the Rua Posto is that of the PSDB, which in April called for preliminary trials. Apart from the exposure of the President of the Republic, no candidate has had the degree of exposure or campaigned as the three PSDB candidates. And, in particular, the two governors who have a greater degree of visibility, such as João Doria and Eduardo Leite. Now, the chosen one will have to demonstrate personal leadership capacity, a vocation for agglutination, make the first moves to build an internal unity. And, in its own way, starting to dialogue now with the other protagonists.

There are doubts in the political sphere whether a toucan candidacy will have enough muscle to take off. How do you see this skepticism?

What are the three most important characteristics of a candidate’s definition by the primaries? One is the pioneering spirit of making an event that legitimizes, in such a powerful way, as we have not experienced in any party until now. Two is the possibility of having the most equal way to pursue that internal vote, with all the challenges and problems that we are experiencing in terms of technology. And three is having done (the caucuses) one year in advance of the electoral process. So, a year is a time calibrated to allow the candidate not to be exposed to too much rain and sunlight to arrive with the necessary seams and exposure. Now, we need time to understand by May, June of next year, how the whole picture consolidates. It is important to understand that, in the electorate’s tradition, a candidate who has never competed in a national election will only gain knowledge 15 days before the elections.

Is there no risk of the PSDB repeating 2018, when there was an expectation that Alckmin would take off at some point and that moment did not come?

In 2022 it will be just the opposite. We have very similar numbers among the candidates from the center field and the confidence that, closer to the election, there will be a migration of the useful vote for a PSDB candidacy to have the possibility of winning against whoever goes to the second round.

Does Sérgio Moro’s candidacy worry the PSDB?

I think Moro’s candidacy plays a very important role in this discussion and construction role. Moro is seen as a catalyst for the center field, not an adversary. He is seen as a protagonist who will play together to allow for a different second round of this polarization.