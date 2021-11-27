Mota follows Ceará’s victory from the stands and celebrates Yony’s goal; watch video – Play

Ceará lived a special Thursday night by beating Corinthians 2-1 at Castelão, in the 35th round of Serie A, pushed by 35,000 fans and coming in strong in the fight for a spot in the Libertadores. And among the Alvinegros who were at Castelão pushing Vovô, an idol that made the crowd happy with his goals and race: forward Mota.

He was in the stands next to the fans who idolized him so much, heard his song when he was a player being sung: “Uh, it’s fashionable, our striker Mota”, he was moved and celebrated the goal scored by Yony González. The moment was registered by Ceará, which published the video on its twitter account.

Historic

Mota is one of the biggest idols of the Ceara fans and declared a fan of the club. He had four spells at Grandpa (1997 to 1998, 2001 to 2003, 2009 and 2012 to 2013), won five state titles (1997, 1998, 2002, 2003, 2012 and 2013) and scored 89 goals, being the ninth top scorer in the story of Alvinegro de Porangabuçu, alongside Ivanir.

In 2009, he was one of the main players in the club’s access to the elite after 16 years and is now at the fan’s side, thrilled with the Serie A campaign and dreaming of an unprecedented spot at Libertadores.