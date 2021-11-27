Mother of a plane co-pilot who disappeared between Paraty and Ubatuba believes her son is alive

Ana Regina Agostinho, mother of José Porfirio de Brito Júnior, co-pilot of the twin-engine that disappeared at sea between Paraty (RJ) and Ubatuba (SP) last Tuesday (24th), said she believes her son is alive on an island .

In an interview with TV Bandeirantes, she says that her son is an excellent swimmer and that he would know how to survive in an accident of this type.

“I’m sure my son is on some island, from his profile. He’s a boy who swims very well, a boy who plays sports, he’s a surfer”, said Ana Regina in an interview with the program “Brasil Urgente”.

She says that her son taught her and her sister what to do if there was a plane crash at sea.

“I’m terrified of the sea, I’m at sea looking for him. He was teaching me and his sister all the time how to do it in a plane crash into the sea. What had to be done, for us to follow the currents, that we had to float. I know that my son is on an island, that he took shelter on an island,” he said.

Since the plane disappeared, searches have been carried out at sea with the help of a boatman from Paraty. José Porfírio’s family found one of the seats on the plane.

This Thursday (25), the FAB (Brazilian Air Force) rescued a body that was identified as being of the pilot Gustavo Calçado Carneiro, 27 years old.

The twin-engine plane left Amarais Airport, in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, at 8:30 pm and would land at Jacarepaguá Airport, west of Rio. The control tower at the destination airport lost contact with the aircraft at 9:40 pm. Family members of the occupants mobilized firefighters and the Navy to start the search.

In addition to being a pilot and co-pilot, a passenger identified only as Sergio was on the plane, who, like José Porfírio, has yet to be located.

The plane belonged to José Porfírio’s family and, according to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), was in regular condition, with authorization for a night flight.

*With information from Estadão Content

