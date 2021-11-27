Mother of co-pilot missing in plane crash asks for help with searches: ‘My son is alive’

The mother of the co-pilot of the twin-engine plane that crashed last Wednesday between Ubatuba (SP) and Paraty (RJ) with three people, last Wednesday night, asks for help on social networks to find her son. In a post this Saturday morning, Ana Regina asks anyone who has a vessel in the region to help with the searches and also requests drones to fly over the surrounding islands:

“My son is alive. For God’s sake, help!”, she wrote in the post, which, in one hour, had more than 1,300 likes and 790 comments.

Almost two days after the twin-engine crash, which left one person dead and another person missing, in addition to the copilot, the Rio Fire Department said that at least 60 firefighters, from two barracks, in two helicopters and at least 10 watercraft work on land and sea to “find the victims as quickly as possible”. In addition to Rio, the state of São Paulo made available soldiers from the Fire Department to carry out searches on the high seas. So far, according to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), nearly a thousand square kilometers have already been inspected. At the end of this Friday morning, the family of pilot Gustavo Calçado Carneiro, 27, who was found yesterday, recognized the body. He will have to be cremated in Corumbá (MS).

– We were called on Wednesday at around 11:40 pm and since then we have been working 24 hours (to find the victims). Obviously, when night falls we stop using aircraft and boats. But we are continuing the ground searches – Colonel Leandro Monteiro, general commander of the Fire Department and secretary of Civil Defense, told GLOBO.

According to the fire department, at least 60 men, from two barracks, work on land and sea ‘to find the victims as quickly as possible’ Photo: Disclosure

According to Monteiro, the norms adopted by the corporation, searches should only end after 15 days.

– We have adopted a protocol of only finishing the searches after 15 days. Firefighters will work 24 hours a day to find these victims as soon as possible. I determined that two aircraft were moved there to the region. In addition, we have boats from Paraty and Angra dos Reis. We also have several watercraft that are working to have them found as soon as possible.

In parallel to the Fire Department, relatives of José Porfírio de Brito Júnior, aged 20, are also in the region – with two speedboats.

The twin-engine left Jacarepaguá Airport, on the morning of last Wednesday, went to Campinas and would return to the capital of Rio de Janeiro at 18:30. However, according to the co-pilot’s relatives, the trip was delayed and takeoff only took place at 8:30 pm. Shortly after 9 pm, the boy’s mother, who was accompanying the route, lost track of the tracking. Since dawn on Thursday, the copilot’s family started looking for the boy.