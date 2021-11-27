Mother of co-pilot of the twin-engine that crashed between Ubatuba and Paraty asks for help in the searches: ‘My son is alive’ | Rio de Janeiro



José Porfírio de Brito Júnior, 20 years old, was co-pilot of the twin-engine that fell into the sea in Paraty, on the Costa Verde of Rio – Reproduction

Posted 27/11/2021 09:40 | Updated 11/27/2021 09:46

The mother of the twin-engine copilot who crashed last Wednesday, 24, between the region of Ubatuba, in São Paulo, and Paraty, on the Costa Verde of Rio, asked for help on social networks to find her son and believes that the son is. alive. In the publication, Ana Regina stated that she needs drones to fly over the region and asks anyone who has a vessel in Paraty to help with the searches.

The mother of co-pilot José Porfírio de Brito Júnior, 20 years old, wrote the following message on her social network: “Help me, for God’s sake, my son is alive. Help to share, request for help, mark friends, authorities” , he said.

Also in the publication, Ana Regina talks about the equipment to help her son search. “Help me search for my son. Anyone who has a boat in the Paraty region. I need drones to fly over the surrounding islands,” he wrote in the post, which already has more than 3,300 likes and 1,300 comments.

In parallel with the work of the Fire Department and the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), the copilot’s family and friends search the region to locate José Porfírio with speedboats. In addition to the young man’s mother, his sister and girlfriend use social networks to also ask for help from people on a boat to contribute to the search work.

They have also been going on speedboats, with more family and friends, in an attempt to find the co-pilot. This morning, the two published the beginning of the searches.

The aircraft that crashed was coming from Campinas, in São Paulo, to the Jacarepaguá airport, in the West Zone of Rio. The São Paulo Fire Department stated that it was activated at 1:20 am by the Rio corporation.

The copilot’s mother accompanied the flight, lost contact and called the authorities. According to Ana Regina, the flight left Amarais Airport, in Campinas, at 8:30 pm and would land at Jacarepaguá Airport, in the West Zone of Rio. The tower in Rio de Janeiro lost contact with the aircraft at 9:40 pm. On Thursday morning, she rented a boat to go to the last captured coordinate of the aircraft.