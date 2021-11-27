Mother of flight copilot who disappeared at sea believes he is alive

Ana Regina Agostinho, mother of José Porfírio de Brito Júnior, co-pilot of the twin-engine that disappeared at sea between Paraty (RJ) and Ubatuba (SP), last Tuesday night (24), says the family believes he is alive after the accident and that you will find him on an island. The statement was made in an interview with TV Bandeirantes.

Since the disappearance, the searches have been taking place with the help of a boatman from Paraty, including the use of whistles for sound signals. An armchair and a body, identified as belonging to the pilot Gustava Carneiro, were already found at sea. At the time of the accident, the two pilots were accompanied by only one passenger, who had not yet been located.

“The people who took the chair he was sitting on out of the sea. […] I’m sure my son is on some island, from his profile. He’s a boy who swims very well, a boy who plays sports, he’s a surfer,” said the boy’s mother, Ana Regina, in a report on the program Brasil Urgente, on TV Bandeirantes.

“I’m terrified of the sea, I’m at sea looking for him,” she confessed, explaining that her son has notions of survival. “He was teaching me and his sister all the time how to do it in a plane crash into the sea. What we had to do, for us to follow the currents, that we had to float. I know my son is on some island, that he took shelter on some island”.

An armchair that would belong to the copilot was found almost intact floating in the sea and was collected by the family Image: Playback / TV Bandeirantes

The body of pilot Gustavo Carneiro was found yesterday about 6 km from where wreckage was found, such as the armchair that used to belong to José Porfírio. With this information, the family traced the possible coordinate of where an emergency landing would have been made. There are many islands in the region, so searches are focused on their slopes.

“We will stay at sea until I find my son. I know I will. I feel in my heart that my son is alive, that he will come back to me, that he is strong. He just needs help” said Ana Regina , thrilled.

“Since he was little, he always had several photos on the plane, and he always said that he wanted to be a pilot and had no other profession. Sometimes I said, ‘ah, there has to be another one.’ [E ele] ‘No, there is no other profession for me, mother. I was born to be a pilot and that’s it’. He is realized as a pilot, a son that every mother would like to have, whoever knows him knows it,” he declared, adding that he was praised for the flights he took.

José Porfírio de Brito Júnior is identified as the owner of the aircraft that disappeared at sea, a twin-engine Piper Aircraft, manufactured 40 years ago.