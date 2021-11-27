Multivaccination campaign in the DF until Tuesday (11/30). See locations

The national multivaccination campaign is in the final stretch and ends next Tuesday (11/30). 19 vaccines are being made available that protect against more than 40 diseases, covering the immunization of the public ranging from newborns to the elderly.

The Department of Health (SES) guides parents and guardians to take children and adolescents up to 15 years old to update the vaccination booklet.

Application of the third booster dose of the vaccine at UBS 1, Asa Sul. The goal is to update the vaccination status of children and adolescents, increasing coverage across the country. Due to the low vaccination coverage, the end of the campaign was postponed.

The campaign started on October 1st and was scheduled to end on October 30th, but, because of low vaccination coverage, the Health Surveillance Secretariat of the Ministry of Health decided to expand the campaign by another month.

In the Federal District, the multivaccination campaign reached 68.4% of the public who attended the immunization points, that is, people who had some vaccine overdue.

teenagers

The meningococcal ACWY vaccine was incorporated by the Ministry of Health into the National Vaccination Calendar in March 2020. It prevents against four serogroups of meningococcal disease (A, C, W and Y). Thus, the meningococcal ACWY vaccine is available for adolescents aged 11 and 12 years. The HPV vaccine is only available for girls aged 9-14 and boys aged 11-14.