Muse of the 90s, Regininha Poltergeist lives in a gas station

Regina Soares, better known as Regininha Poltergeist, who was very successful in the 90s as a dancer for singer Fausto Fawcett, revealed that she is living at a gas station due to financial difficulties.

In an interview with Splash, from UOL, she explained that, 30 years after being successful and stamping magazine covers, she now sleeps on the bathroom floor of a gas station in Rio de Janeiro.

I need a place to sleep, rent a kitchenette, I have no money, no work. I need urgent help, I’m living at a gas station, I’m not sleeping well, I sleep on the floor of the station’s bathroom,” he said.

The actress has been living there for two weeks, and has the help of other people to eat. In the interview, Regininha changed the reason that left her in a situation of vulnerability.

“I was the victim of a setup, my things were left there [no Recreio, bairro nobre do Rio de Janeiro, onde morava]. I went there one day to get them and they threatened me, I had to leave because of the things I went through there, I literally ran away, I almost died. I need money to eat,” he suggested.

The ex-muse of singer Fausto Fawcett assured that she does not use antidepressants and that the remedy is “Jesus”. “Everyone knows me as Regininha Poltergeist, artist and all, if there’s someone who can barter… I need a place to live to stabilize and get up,” he added.

