Muse of the 90s, Regininha Poltergeist sleeps at a gas station and asks for help

Older people who remember hits like ‘Kátia Flávia, a Godiva do Irajá’, ‘Marinara’ and ‘Santa Clara Poltergeist’, by Fausto Fawcett, may also remember Regininha Poltergeist, dancer of the musician and muse of the 1990s. Recently, the blonde became a topic on the internet for being in a complicated situation.

More than 30 years later, Regininha appeared quite different. At the age of 50, she gave an interview to the Balanço Geral SP, from Record TV, and said that she is in a critical financial situation.

This Friday (26), she revealed that she is in need and sleeping for two weeks in a bathroom at a gas station, in Rio de Janeiro.

She reportedly revealed to journalist Fabíola Reipert that she has no money even to eat, and that she has resorted to the help of other people to eat. In addition, he confessed to only taking a shower when he can, at a club near the gas station.

Regininha revealed that she is in this situation because she was the victim of a coup. “I was the victim of people who wanted to disrupt my life in every way and who closed all doors for me,” he said.

With cloned cards and stolen money, she accuses a gang, which prefers not to give names or cite details of the case. “They changed the lock on the place I rented, a room, and I stayed outside. And I ended up coming to a post here to take refuge and I stayed here”, he added.

*With information from R7.