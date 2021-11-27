‘My father didn’t know her’

The loss of his father, Gugu Liberato, made Joao Augusto, 20, mature overnight. Two years after the presenter’s death, the young man went to live alone, entered college, started to manage the assets left by the presenter and… he got married!.

Yes, Gugu’s eldest son revealed that he has been living for a year with his girlfriend, 19-year-old American Gracie, in Florida, USA. The young man laments the fact that his father has not met his daughter-in-law.

“I didn’t have the opportunity to show my girlfriend to my father. He didn’t know her, but we’ve been living together for a year”, he revealed, during a live with presenter Geraldo Luís on Instagram: “We met, spent a few months and decided to live together. It was love at first sight”.

The eldest son of the presenter says that after his father’s death, which happened in November 2019, he left the house where he lived with his mother, Rose Miriam, and twin sisters, Sofia and Marina, 17 years old, entered the College of Communication and Business administration, and says his girlfriend’s company made all the difference in this difficult process of change.

“After my dad left, I moved into my apartment, started college, and I was basically alone here, because my family is basically in Brazil. I thank my girlfriend for this 1 year and 4 months of company she is making me through these difficult times. She keeps me a lot of company. I’m here in the US, in my apartment, so it’s good to have her company.”

During the interview, João Augusto even hinted that it is too early to get married and be a father. The presenter asked if he is “using a condom”: “Of course! In the middle of 2021, Geraldo…”, he replied, laughing.

Plans to work on TV and fortune

The student also vented about the pressure he is suffering from the presenter’s fans wanting him to replace his father on TV.

“There’s all this pressure from my father’s fans, to say: now that Gugu’s gone, where’s his son, won’t he be on TV? There’s this pressure on me. I really like the area of ​​entrepreneurship, that’s what I want to focus, but I’m also doing Communication. I’m not sure, but I know that in the future, I’ll participate in the media. I want to learn to communicate with the public and work in these two areas,” he says.

The young man currently manages the fortune of more than R$1 billion left by Gugu. “Occasionally pressure comes on me: will I be able to handle it? Will I get to the feet of what my father was? My focus is to continue his legacy and know how to manage what he left for me.”