‘Mysterious itch’ disease reaches 12 cities; there are already 413 cases

The city of Araçoiaba, in Greater Recife, informed, this Friday (26), that it is investigating a case of skin lesions that cause itching in a child aged one year and seven months. With this increase, the number of cities with notified cases in the state rises to 12, 11 of them in the Metropolitan Region and one in the Zona da Mata Norte.

According to the State Department of Health (SES-PE), the Center for Strategic Health Surveillance Information (Cievs) has so far 223 symptomatic cases that presented rash and itching.

These numbers, however, differ from those reported by individual municipalities this Friday. Until the last update of this article, city halls pointed to the identification of 413 suspected cases in Greater Recife and Zona da Mata Norte.

The first cases of the outbreak appeared in Recife, at the beginning of last month. People report intense itching, with reddened lesions spread across the skin. The cause of the outbreak is unknown and remains under investigation (see below in this article).

Cases were also reported in Camaragibe, Paulista, Olinda, Jaboatão dos Guararapes, São Lourenço da Mata, Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Igarassu, Ipojuca and Itapissuma, in Greater Recife, in addition to Nazaré da Mata, in the Zona da Mata Norte.

By note, the Department of Health of Araçoiaba reported that the suspected case is monitored by the Epidemiological Surveillance of the city has the support of an infectious disease specialist.