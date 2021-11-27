Nanda Costa shows twin daughters in her dream room for the 1st time

Actress Nanda Costa delighted by showing her twin babies resting in her beautiful little room

The actress Nanda Costa and his wife, percussionist Lan Lanh, surprised and delighted when they showed their twin babies in their dream room for the first time. Lan Lanh showed babies Kim and Tiê, one month old, each resting in their respective crib.

Lan Lanh also showed another very cute record in which the twins appear sleeping side by side, supported by the nursing pillow. When showing his babies, Lan Lanh melted for the little ones saying: “To love is…”.

Many famous people praised the twins of Nanda Costa and Lanh. “That’s exactly it,” said singer Marcella Fogaça, who has twin daughters with actor Joaquim Lopes. And the actress Fabiula Nascimento commented: “Mamaimmm!”. The musician Ivan Sacerdote also said: “Lindrimas!”.

Actress Vera Zimmermann also said: “How beautiful!”. Actress Beth Goulart commented: “Beautiful! God blesses!”. Actress Anna Lima also stated: “Oh my deusooo!”. The pianist Claudia Castelo Branco also said: “There’s nothing more beautiful than this!”. Actress Catarina Abdalla also said: “My God! The miracle of life!”. The humorist Heloísa Périssé also said: “What a delight! I can’t wait to sniff”.

Many netizens also praised the twin daughters of Nanda and Lan Lanh. “A picture like that is worth a thousand words! Their daughters are beautiful”, commented one Internet user. And another internet user said: “My God, what a beautiful picture! I won my day!”.

Netizens also raved about the baby room in Nanda Costa and Lan Lahn. “I’m in love with this room! Too beautiful!”, commented a netizen. And another internet user said: “What a beautiful little room! I want one like that for my baby!”.

A netizen also stated: “I thought it was beautiful! Very personalized and playful! In love!”. And another internet user commented: “I loved the theme planets in the little room! Everything was so cute!”.

Tell us what you think!