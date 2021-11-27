NATIONAL DAY TO FIGHT CANCER | Oncomed-MT, 25 years in favor of life

Considered the second most killing disease in Brazil, cancer still frightens anyone who hears about it. The fear of diagnosis drives people away from the office, but prevention and a healthy life are still the best remedies in the quest to avoid the disease. Data from the National Cancer Institute (INCA) reveal that Brazil will have 625,000 new cases between 2020 and 2022. Obesity will be among the main risk factors for the development of 11 of the 19 most frequent types in the Brazilian population. After non-melanoma skin cancer (177,000 new cases), the most incidents will be breast and prostate (66,000 each), colon and rectum (41,000), lung (30,000) and stomach (21,000).

Many attribute the diagnosis to genetic predisposition, but unhealthy behaviors such as smoking, drinking alcohol, physical inactivity and maintaining a diet low in vegetables also increase the risk for the disease. To expand the knowledge of the Brazilian population about cancer and, mainly, about the importance of prevention, the Ministry of Health established the date of November 27 as National Cancer Day.

In the following interview, Oncomed’s clinical oncologist, Eduardo Dicke, clarifies doubts about the disease, talks about preventive care and about advances in treatment.

Data from the National Cancer Institute (Inca) indicate that more than 600,000 Brazilians should receive the news until next year that they have some type of disease. What is the importance of having a day to fight cancer in Brazil? What is your assessment of the current situation of the disease in the country and the combat efforts in this context?

Edward Dicke: The date was created with the aim of promoting awareness about the disease through campaigns that encourage prevention. There are possibilities to prevent many of the diseases we treat with routine medical assessment strategies, preventive and screening tests, early detection campaigns. And early diagnosis makes possible the opportunity to offer more targeted treatments for an early stage tumor, more accurate and effective, with a much greater chance of cure and better quality of life for the patient.

We observed that during the pandemic, many patients stopped receiving preventive care. At this moment, with the advance of vaccination, there is a more favorable scenario, which allows people to go back to routine medical evaluations and regular preventive exams.

Early identification of cancer provides the chance of a cure. For example, in the case of breast cancer, the chances of a cure can reach 95% if diagnosed early. Why it is important to maintain a health care routine, seeing a doctor regularly for preventive exams. What changes with early diagnosis?

Edward Dicke: Early diagnosis, based on preventive medical evaluations, can provide a treatment, in general, with better results, better numbers of remissions, control and cure. When the disease is diagnosed early, treatments have a high success rate in terms of rehabilitation and quality of life for the patient.

A disease discovered in more advanced stages undergoes treatments, in general, more complex, of longer duration, but which also provide results. The focus of early diagnosis is to offer the patient the best opportunity to benefit from the treatments that currently exist and bring better cure rates.

Today we live in Oncology the era of personalized treatment, with specific procedures for certain subtypes of tumors. We also live in the era of genomic treatment, in which we research molecular characteristics, mutations in the tumor, to find out if the disease can be the target of a differentiated treatment, with new generation medications known as target drugs and immunotherapy, which can, in certain cases bring a superior result.

These molecular tests, the biomarkers, are available for some types of tumors and guide the choice of treatments, with a growing number of scientific studies demonstrating benefit. Thus, they started to be adopted as the preferred standardized approach in some cases, even before surgery – even in early tumors.

And early diagnosis in this scenario is critical. It’s like a garment made by a tailor: a resource that allows the individual to identify cancer, the subtype of the tumor that affects the patient, makes the treatment more precise, more effective. We will deal with lower rates of disease complications and fewer symptoms.

Prevention is the key to good health. What care should be taken by men for the early diagnosis of prostate cancer and for health in general?

Eduardo Dicke: Early diagnosis of prostate cancer can provide detection at a highly curable stage of the disease. For early tumors, traditional treatments such as surgery known as prostatectomy and radiation therapy have made advances. Today, robotic prostatectomy is able to bring a better quality of life to the patient and with greater success in terms of fewer sequelae of the procedure. We also have radiotherapy treatment with modulated beam intensity available, which also manages to provide a better quality of life and less adverse effects of the treatment.

These procedures are aimed at the disease in the initial phase, in the healing phase, when it is located in the prostate. Regarding care, the guideline is that men aged 50 and over undergo a routine medical evaluation, earlier from 40-45 years old in cases of family history of prostate cancer, and that in the shared decision of the doctor with the patient digital rectal examination and PSA examination may be performed as a strategy to attempt an early diagnosis of the disease.

Cancer does not have a single cause. Between 80 and 90% of cases are associated with external causes. The changes caused by man himself in the environment, habits and behavior can increase the risk of different types of cancer. Does adopting a healthy lifestyle make a difference in preventing cancer? What habits should we follow to prevent the disease?

Eduardo Dicke: The strategy of encouraging healthy lifestyle habits is recommended worldwide. This is of fundamental importance. At least half of tumors are lifestyle related. We know that an unruly diet, with high consumption of canned foods, sausages and fats, obesity, lack of physical activity, exposure to smoking and excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages are associated with an increased risk of tumors. These data are endorsed by the National Cancer Institute (Inca) and the American Institute of Cancer Research. To give you an idea, there is evidence that the weight of an unregulated diet can be as strong in the development of cancer as smoking.

So, in many countries, campaigns to encourage physical activity and good nutritional habits are important for health prevention and in relation to cancer prevention. These strategies are valid in the context of the general population, as well as in the rehabilitation of patients who have already been treated. In many tumors, maintaining a weight within the ideal range, with good eating habits and physical activity, are associated with less chance of a recurrence of cancer and a greater chance of cure.

Cancer is the disease that most kills children and adolescents in Brazil, surpassed only by accidents and violent deaths. Is there a vaccine strategy to be used from childhood onwards with the aim of preventing cancer?

Eduardo Dicke: Vaccination strategies, such as vaccines for Hepatitis B and for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), are of fundamental importance for cancer prevention. Hepatitis B virus is associated with an increased risk of liver tumors. Infection with the HPV virus, whose most common form of transmission is through sexual activity, is associated with the risk of cervical cancer and other anogenital tumors.

The vaccine strategy is associated with a protective factor. They are vaccines available both in the public and in the private network. They are standardized, incorporated into the vaccination schedule of the Ministry of Health (MS) and consist of effective strategies for cancer prevention. It is important to highlight that the Hepatitis B vaccine should be recommended for all age groups, being used from childhood onwards. The vaccine against HPV is aimed at the vaccine range from 9 to 14 years old, for both girls and boys.

The HPV vaccine is unfortunately surrounded by prejudice, but it is a very important and effective strategy for the prevention of a disease that, unfortunately, throughout the world, is still a serious health problem: cervical cancer. Immunization against HPV could bring about a scenario in which cervical cancer is eradicated in the future.

Cancer is still a big taboo. Many people do not even like to hear the word, much less learn about the disease and end up “running away” from the doctor, afraid of the diagnosis. How does the image linked to death and suffering become an obstacle for coping with cancer?

Edward Dicke: Despite being news that moves and scares the patient, we managed to show that there is a path with seriousness, responsibility and humanization. A good way to encourage hope is to observe people who have treated and are doing well. So, the message to the patient is to believe. The support of a support network and the family is essential. Seeking information and strengthening the relationship with the multidisciplinary team is also very important. Health professionals in Oncology are talents dedicated to providing dignified, responsible and humane treatment, reflecting an improvement in the quality of life.